FG mulls assessment tests for Nigerians with foreign degrees before NYSC

The Federal Government is considering the introduction of assessment tests for Nigerians who obtain degrees from foreign universities, particularly those in African countries, before their qualifications are evaluated for mobilisation into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The acting permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Folake Olatunji-David, who disclosed this on Monday at the 37th meeting of the National Standing Committee (NSC) on Evaluation of Foreign Qualifications in Abuja, said the proposed assessment would help determine whether foreign qualifications presented by Nigerian graduates reflected genuine learning achievements and met the required academic standards.

She explained that the move had become necessary in view of the growing number of Nigerians pursuing higher education abroad, particularly in West African countries.

According to her, the government is determined to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s education system by ensuring that only genuine qualifications obtained from duly recognised institutions are accepted.

“We must ensure that the standard of education in Nigeria is not lowered by allowing all manner of foreign qualifications that are not recognised to be paraded by Nigerians without the corresponding learning.

“In as much as we want to encourage global socialisation and education because the world is a global village, we also want to maintain standards.

“We want to ensure that every certificate awarded is earned and that its holder possesses the knowledge and skills to contribute positively to national development.

“I therefore invite this committee once again to consider, if necessary, an assessment test before such graduates are evaluated for NYSC,” she said.

The acting permanent secretary described the committee as central to safeguarding the integrity of the country’s education system through the recognition of genuine and duly accredited foreign qualifications.

She commended members for the decisions reached at their previous meeting, describing them as important steps towards strengthening the evaluation and accreditation of foreign qualifications.

Olatunji-David also disclosed that the ministry issues eligibility and proficiency letters to Nigerians travelling abroad for employment or further studies.

She said the evaluation of foreign certificates and authentication of Nigerian certificates had been automated and digitalised since the beginning of the year to make the process more efficient and seamless.

On admission requirements, she said students must sit for at least one of the recognised examinations before graduating from the institutions concerned, irrespective of where they intend to pursue further studies.

She added that the committee would consider the recognition of foreign secondary school qualifications, including the Higher School Diploma issued in the United States and Canada, as well as Baccalaureate certificates awarded by French schools.

Other issues scheduled for consideration, according to her, include establishing mechanisms for monitoring Nigerians studying in African institutions through institutional visits and recognising foreign regulatory bodies responsible for providing information on accredited institutions through diplomatic channels.

Earlier, the director of Education Support Services in the ministry, Mr Gabriel Amudipe, said the committee’s work was critical to improving learning outcomes, institutional performance and quality assurance across the education sector.

Amudipe said the ministry remained committed to evidence-based planning, effective monitoring and transparent evaluation of foreign qualifications.

He urged members to demonstrate objectivity, fairness and firmness in their deliberations to ensure that genuine qualifications were recognised while those that failed to meet the required standards were appropriately addressed.

He said the committee remained one of the critical structures for ensuring the effective implementation of government policies, programmes and interventions in the education sector.

According to him, its decisions directly influence efforts to improve learning outcomes, strengthen institutional performance and advance quality assurance mechanisms at all levels of education.