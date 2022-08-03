FG moves to designate inland dry ports as port of origin, destination

THE Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Transportation has begun moves to designate all Inland Dry Ports (IDP’s) as Port of origin and destination in the country.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in Lagos by the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Honourable Emmanuel Jime during the Launching of the Operational Manual for Inland Dry Ports in Nigeria.

According to Honourable Emmanuel Jime, “The Federal Ministry of Transportation has commenced moves to designate all Inland Dry Ports in Nigeria as ports of destination and ports of origin to enable them function exactly the same way a seaport will function.

“In addition to this, all agencies of government, as present inside the seaports will be present inside the Inland Dry Ports.

“As a matter of fact, we expect the Inland Dry Ports to be more efficient than the seaports because we are learning from the mistakes made at the seaports inorder not to replicate same at the dry ports.

“As you are aware, the council is the supervising and implementing agency of the dry port projects in Nigeria.

“The Inland Dry Port projects were conceived as part of Federal Government’s reform programme in the transport sector to promote efficient transportation, enhance efficiency at our ports and to engender trade facilitation.

“Consequently, the Federal Executive Council granted approval for the establishment of Inland Dry Ports in March, 2006 at six locations across the country namely: Isiala- Ngwa- Abia State; Erunmu Ibadan – Oyo State; Heipang Jos – Plateau State; Funtua- Katsina State; Maiduguri – Borno State and Dala, Kano State which are to be commissioned very soon. “These project are being developed through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) using the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) Model.

“The strategic importance of producing the manual which articulates the step-by-step procedure(s) for receiving. Storing, handling and delivery of cargoes as well as highlighting the operations, the responsibilities of agencies and timelines for discharging such tasks is sine- quanon.

“This operational Manual which has been launched in Kano on July21, 2022 will be launch in Port-Harcourt on the August 9, 2022. The manual provides a detailed processes and procedures for the main activities of the Inland Dry Ports.

“The operators and the regulators are compelled to abide with the operational processes as contained in the manual.“Specifically, the manual, describes functions and activities of the dry ports specifies layout designs; Outlines the activities that are to be performed at the dry port, laying down the sequence of operations;

“Address dry port operations procedures as it relates to export and import activities; Align Dry Port Operations to international best practices and ensures standard quality control in dry port operations.

“The manual is based on best international practice adapted to suite Nigerian context. Indeed each dry port will have its owned specialties, organisational implementation, layout constraints, and services offered and would therefore amend aspect of the manual in a case-by-case basis.

“It may be pertinent to state that this manual would be use as a measure of performance by the regulator (in this case, the Nigerian Shippers Council) and will be subjected to future review tobe in tandem with obtainable best practices, upon agreement of the two parties (the Operator and the Regulator).





“The launching of the manual marks yet another milestone in the successful development and operation of the IDP projects in Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Transportation, AlhajiMu’azuJaji Sambo explained that the Inland Dry Port projects was conceived as part of Federal Government’s Ports reform programme designed among others to decongest the seaports, while also taking shipping and port services closer to importers and exporters in the hinterland.

The Minister who was represented by the Ministry’s Deputy Director, Inland Container Depot,MrEwache Victor stated that, “In addition to the above six gazetted Inland Dry Ports, approval was also granted for the upgrade of Kaduna ICNL Bonded Terminal to a full-fledged dry port.

“This was on the request of the Kaduna State Government in 2008 resulting in approval by the Federal Executive Council. In April, 2018, the Kaduna Inland Dry Port was officially gazetted as a port of Origin and Final Destination, considering the level of development and the commitment of the Concessionaire to the project.

“Also, other Inland Dry Ports are currently being processed at the following locations: Elolo ICD, Kebbi State by Deltatlantic Nig. Ltd; Dagbolu ICD, Osun State by Osun State Government; Onitsha ICD, Anambra State by Sea Shipping Agency Ltd; Ibadan ICD, Oyo State by CRCC Construction Company Limited; AMES Edo ICD, Edo State by Atlantic Marine and Engineering Services Ltd; Bauchi ICD, by Bauchi State Government; Enyimba Economic City ICD, Abia State.”

