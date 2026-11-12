FG moves to cut wheat imports, mobilises 400,000 farmers

The Federal Government has launched a nationwide dry-season agricultural intervention targeting 400,000 farmers to boost local wheat production, improve food security and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported wheat.

The initiative, being implemented through the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) in partnership with agricultural development organisations and agro-allied companies, will provide farmers with improved seeds, fertilisers, agrochemicals, financing and extension services.

The Managing Director of BOA, Mr Ayo Sotinrin, disclosed this during the flag-off of the 2026 dry-season wheat production and input distribution programme at Maje village, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State. He said the programme, which covers six states, was part of efforts to strengthen domestic agricultural production and improve rural livelihoods.

Representing the Managing Director, the bank’s North-West Zonal Manager, Abdul-Razaq Datti Saleh, said the intervention would expand farmers’ access to agricultural financing through aggregation companies responsible for identifying beneficiaries and distributing essential farm inputs.

He added that participating states would benefit according to the number of farmers presented by their respective partners.

Saleh described wheat as a strategic commodity, stressing that increasing domestic production would create employment opportunities, strengthen the agricultural value chain and reduce the country’s dependence on foreign supplies.

Also speaking, the General Manager of Golden Agro Input Limited (GAIL), a subsidiary of FMN Agro, Engr. Tayo Ilori, said the company was supporting 10,000 farmers across the six participating states with improved wheat seeds, fertilisers and agrochemicals. He explained that the inputs were provided on credit, with beneficiaries expected to repay through harvested wheat grains at prevailing market prices rather than cash.

Ilori added that the programme provided extension services covering improved planting techniques, fertiliser application, crop management and other modern agricultural practices.

According to him the company was also working with lead outgrowers across the participating states to provide technical support and monitor farmers throughout the production cycle.

He urged beneficiaries to adopt recommended farming practices to improve their yields, expressing optimism that some farmers could record up to seven metric tonnes of wheat per hectare during the current season.

In his remarks, FMN’s Head of Value Chain Development and National Wheat Development Programme Manager, Aliyu Ismaila, said the partnership had significantly transformed wheat production in Nigeria over the past five years.

He disclosed that average yields among participating farmers had increased from 1.2 metric tonnes per hectare at the programme’s inception in 2021 to 4.1 metric tonnes last year, surpassing the estimated global average.

Ismaila also disclosed that FMN had strengthened local wheat seed production, reducing dependence on imported planting materials.

According to him, the company had registered two bread wheat varieties and two durum wheat varieties to improve farmers’ access to suitable seeds and strengthen domestic production.

Earlier, the Project Director, Engr. Olusegun Falade, said the programme had improved farmers’ incomes, created employment opportunities and encouraged rural communities to embrace dry-season agriculture.

He attributed the improvement in wheat yields to the adoption of modern farming techniques, adding that the intervention had enabled farmers to repay agricultural loans and invest in their families.

However, Falade identified land ownership challenges, inadequate adoption of modern farming practices and loan repayment difficulties as some of the obstacles facing the programme.

He said repayment performance had improved considerably, reflecting growing confidence in the intervention.

Meanwhile, women farmers in Maje village commended the Jigawa and Federal Governments, BOA and FMN for supporting their participation in wheat production through agricultural loans, farm inputs and extension services.

One of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Laure Musa, said the intervention had transformed her from a housewife into a productive farmer capable of supporting her husband and contributing to her family’s financial needs. She explained that the farm inputs and technical guidance provided by FMN enabled her to cultivate wheat, achieve a successful harvest and repay her loan.

Another beneficiary, a widow, Malama Rabi’atu Sani, said the programme had helped her cater for her children and improve their living conditions despite the challenges of widowhood.

Some young farmers also said the intervention had reduced rural unemployment by creating opportunities for youths to earn a living through farming instead of migrating to Lagos, Calabar and Port Harcourt in search of menial jobs.

One of the young farmers, Yunusa Sa’idu, said the programme had encouraged youths to remain in their communities and become self-reliant.

Another beneficiary disclosed that improved farming techniques had increased wheat production from between 20 and 25 bags per hectare to about 65 to 70 bags on the same land area.

The farmers urged BOA, FMN Agro and other partners to sustain the intervention and extend its benefits to more farmers.