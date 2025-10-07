FG moves to avert ASUU strike, inaugurates expanded negotiation committee

The Federal Government has reconstituted and inaugurated the Mahmud Yayale Ahmed Federal Government Tertiary Institutions Expanded Negotiation Committee to accelerate ongoing discussions with academic and non-academic unions across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The negotiation committee, inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, is seen as a knee-jerk response to avert the looming strike following the two-week strike notice issued on Monday last week by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Already, the leadership of ASUU has commenced mobilisation of its members across all the universities in the country ahead of an indefinite strike that would be preceded by a warning strike at the expiration of the ultimatum.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Yayale-led committee, the Minister of Education, Dr Alausa, said the new committee was designed to harmonise all negotiation processes under one coordinated framework that reflects institutional memory and sector-wide inclusiveness.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Mrs Folasade Boriowo, in a statement on Tuesday, said Alausa was joined by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, and the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmed.

Alausa explained that, unlike previous fragmented negotiations, the expanded committee will engage all unions collectively to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable agreement. “The membership of the committee has been carefully chosen to represent the full spectrum of the education sector, ensuring that no group is left behind,” he said.

The Minister disclosed that the committee has been provided with a well-equipped and functional secretariat to enable it to carry out its mandate effectively, adding that its inaugural meeting will hold at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 7 October.

He urged all academic and non-academic unions to cooperate fully and respond promptly to the committee’s engagements.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given full political backing to the process, with a clear directive that all negotiations be concluded swiftly, fairly, and in the spirit of mutual respect.

“President Tinubu’s mandate is that all our children must be in school. This is renewed hope in action,” Dr Alausa emphasised, expressing appreciation to all unions for their patience and commitment as the government works towards a final and comprehensive agreement.

In his remarks, the Minister of Labour and Employment commended the Ministers of Education for their exemplary leadership and inclusive approach in the ongoing negotiation process.

He emphasised that true and lasting peace can only be achieved when all stakeholders are involved, noting that excluding any party would only breed division and undermine collective progress.

He further urged members of the expanded committee to act as impartial reconciliators, upholding justice, fairness, and stability while mediating between employers and employees.

The Minister reminded them that their early participation will ensure effective implementation of the final agreements, fostering transparency and mutual understanding.

He called for dedication to the process and continuous engagement with all parties, acknowledging both the limitations of government and the legitimate concerns of workers.

Reaffirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to fair and lasting resolutions, he stressed that dialogue, consultation, and open communication remain vital to preventing future industrial actions and ensuring sustained peace and progress in the education sector.

Chairman of the committee and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed, in his response, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the confidence reposed in them to steer such a crucial national assignment.

He assured that the committee will approach its task with openness, inclusiveness, and integrity, listening to all stakeholders, fostering trust, and working towards agreements that promote industrial harmony and strengthen the nation’s tertiary institutions.

He pledged that the committee will not only negotiate but also ensure that the recommendations and agreements reached are practical, realistic, and capable of sustaining long-term peace and productivity within the education sector.

The Federal Government reiterated its unwavering commitment to restoring stability and trust across the tertiary education landscape. Through inclusive dialogue, fair negotiation, and decisive leadership, the Ministry remains resolute in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu—where every student stays in school, every teacher is valued, and every institution thrives in an environment of peace, progress, and shared prosperity, the statement added.

