FG may take over Bayelsa medical varsity ―​​ Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to urgently look into a request that the Bayelsa State Medical University (BMU) should be inherited and included as part of six new federal universities of medical sciences and bio-medical technology which the federal government proposes to establish.

According to a statement by the chief press secretary to the Bayelsa State governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, Buhari made the promise after a meeting with the governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Wednesday, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The statement further explained that Governor Diri was accompanied to the meeting by his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, former military governor of Rivers State and Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, and the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama, King Bubaraye Dakolo.

It was learnt that the governor has also sought the president’s intervention and support of the federal government in addressing some critical infrastructural and developmental issues in the state.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that in pursuance of the president’s policy to establish six new federal universities of medical sciences and bio-medical technology in the country, the state is willing to hand-over the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) to the federal government to cover the South-South region.

The governor noted that the medical institution was equipped with a 300-bed hospital and had all its programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The governor equally sought the support and collaboration of the federal government on the ongoing three senatorial road projects in the state. They include the Yenagoa-Angiama-Oporoma-Ukubie road in Bayelsa Central, the Sagbama-Ekeremor-Agge road (Bayelsa West) and the Yenagoa-Ogbia-Nembe-Brass road (Bayelsa East).

