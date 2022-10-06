FG may take over Bayelsa medical varsity ―​​ Buhari

Latest News
By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
Bayelsa medical varsity, World Teachers Day, African sub-sovereign leaders AfCFTA,increase intra-African trade, Buhari judiciary honest arbiter,Buhari to deliver keynote address at NGF, Afreximbank's 2nd African sub-sovereign governments conference, Nigeria energy transition plan Buhari hails Marwa, Buhari to launch Nigeria's integrated financing framework in New York, Buhari departs, ASUU policy consultations Buhari,Nigeria International Humanitarian Summit, Buhari awards Nigerian citizenship, Buhari resolves rift between ministries of education, agric over universities of agriculture, borrowing Nigeria slavery COSEYL,Buhari pays tribute, Buhari to tender public apology, Buhari wants India to relations, consolidate long-standing relations, FG borrows N19.3trn, Insecurity: APC support group, Buhari’s delay to overhaul, Buhari seeks senate's, President Buhari confers

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to urgently look into a request that the Bayelsa State Medical University (BMU) should be inherited and included as part of six new federal universities of medical sciences and bio-medical technology which the federal government proposes to establish.

According to a statement by the chief press secretary to the Bayelsa State governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, Buhari made the promise after a meeting with the governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Wednesday, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The statement further explained that Governor Diri was accompanied to the meeting by his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, former military governor of Rivers State and Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, and the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama, King Bubaraye Dakolo.

It was learnt that the governor has also sought the president’s intervention and support of the federal government in addressing some critical infrastructural and developmental issues in the state.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that in pursuance of the president’s policy to establish six new federal universities of medical sciences and bio-medical technology in the country, the state is willing to hand-over the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) to the federal government to cover the South-South region.

The governor noted that the medical institution was equipped with a 300-bed hospital and had all its programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The governor equally sought the support and collaboration of the federal government on the ongoing three senatorial road projects in the state. They include the Yenagoa-Angiama-Oporoma-Ukubie road in Bayelsa Central, the Sagbama-Ekeremor-Agge road (Bayelsa West) and the Yenagoa-Ogbia-Nembe-Brass road (Bayelsa East).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

NGX Lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn Shares On Its Main Board

Nigerian Exchange Limited has admitted the listing by the introduction of Geregu Power Plc on the Main Board of The Exchange, on Wednesday….….

FG may take over Bayelsa medical varsity ―​​ Buhari

NCC Made Over $500m From Auction Of 5G Spectrum ―​​Dambatta

Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Dambatta on Wednesday stated that the Commission recently conducted a successful fifth-generation spectrum auction which generated over $500 million for the Federal Government…….…

FG may take over Bayelsa medical varsity ―​​ Buhari


Lagos State Appeals Judgement On LASTMA Fines, Towing Of Vehicles

The Lagos State Government on September 30, 2022, filed a Notice of Appeal containing four grounds of appeal against the judgment of Honourable Justice Olalekan Oresanya delivered on September 22, 2022..…

You might also like
Latest News

Give Oyo what it deserves, cooperate with census officials, Makinde enjoins residents

Latest News

NDE commences training scheme for youth employment in Taraba

Latest News

Oyetola appeals court ruling nullifying his candidacy

Latest News

Two die, 12 vehicles burnt as tanker crash in Ota

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More