FG may compel MDAs to buy locally made vehicles ― Finance minister

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) is soon to approve a policy mandating Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to buy locally manufactured vehicles.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this at the maiden special media briefing by the MDAs organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday.

She said as part of measures by government to control inflation in the country, it has already reduced duties on imported vehicles from 35 to 5 per cent with a view to lessening the high cost of transportation, which in turn, impact of inflation.

According to her, patronising locally made vehicles will mitigate against dumping due to reduced duties.

The minister affirmed that the Federal Government is committed to purchasing locally made goods and vehicles and would engage with state governments to ensure that they do same so as to encourage local production.

On the new import duty policy, she said that the Nigeria Customs Service has already directed all its outposts to commence its implementation.

Details later…

