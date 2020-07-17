FG loses to Saraki as Court reverses forfeiture order on two houses

Latest NewsTop News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
kwara, Saraki wrong on IPOB, Army’s decision in order —Presidency
Bukola Saraki

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday reversed its order forfeiting to the Federal Government two houses in Ilorin belonging to a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The court, in a judgment by Justice Rilwan, released the houses back to Saraki while delivering judgment on an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking to permanently forfeit the houses to the Federal Government.

The EFCC had in December last year secured a court order for the interim forfeiture of the houses – Plots No. 10 and No. 11 Abdulkadir Road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State – after telling the court that they were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities allegedly perpetrated by Saraki while he was Kwara State Governor between 2003 and 2011.

But attempts by the EFCC to convert the temporary forfeiture order to a permanent forfeiture order was vehemently resisted by Saraki, leading eventually to the discharge of the temporary forfeiture order on Thursday by Justice Aikawa.

The judge said he found no sufficient basis in the EFCC application and he could not “find my way through” to grant the permanent forfeiture order.

In its application, the EFCC had told the court how it received and investigated “a damning intelligence report showing monumental fraud perpetrated in the treasury of the Kwara State Government between 2003 and 2011,” when Saraki was the governor of the state.

An operative of the EFCC, Olamide Sadiq said, “Whilst investigation was ongoing several fraudulent transactions were discovered.

“I know for a fact and verily believe that our investigation has revealed the following mind-boggling findings, among others:

“That between 2003 and 2011, Dr Olubukola Abubakar Saraki was the Executive Governor of Kwara State.

“That whilst he held the aforementioned position, the common pattern was that after payment of monthly allocation by the Federal Government to the Kwara State Government, a cumulative sum of not less than N100 million will be deposited into the Kwara Government House account.

“That upon the payment of the said N100 million, same will in turn be withdrawn in cash by one Mr Afeez Yusuf from the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin’s account in bits and brought to the Government House.”

But Saraki had, through his lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), described the EFCC suit as an abuse of court process and an attempt to scandalise him.

He argued that it was a ploy by the EFCC to review the July 6, 2018 decision of the Supreme Court “discharging the applicant from culpability arising from the same money and houses which are the subject matter of this action.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the purported voluntary resignation of 365 soldiers from the Nigerian Army. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this resolution followed a unanimous adoption of a motion of Matters of Urgent Public Importance by the Chief Whip of the House… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 463 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to… Read Full Story
The Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigation panel probing corrupt allegations levelled against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday grilled four-unit heads of the commission… Read Full Story
THE Senate on Tuesday amended the Criminal Code Act which recommended a life sentence for kidnapping as against the existing 10 years sentence stipulated in the act, in the event of the conviction of a suspect. The bill tagged, A Bill for an Act to Amend the Criminal Code Act Cap C. 38, also removed gender restrictions… Read Full Story
AGAINST the directive of the National Assembly, Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday, said  President Muhammadu Buhari has given the approval to continue with the implementation of the Federal Government  Special Public Works Programme… Read Full Story
IT is mixed feelings across board, 19 years after the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was established. Founded in 2001 during the Obasanjo administration, the commission was designed to relieve the people of the oil-producing states from the abysmal neglect over years. Era of impunity by… Read Full Story
IN spite of the despair that came with the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant consequences, Nigeria decided to seize the opportunity to reset the economy amidst worldwide economic challenges, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo… Read Full Story
WITH July as the deadline for the submission of the names of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, all the political parties are in a frenzy to beat the deadline. All the parties have adopted indirect primaries to… Read Full Story
VICTIMS of toxic relationships live a life of emotional insecurity with diverse extreme emotions that include fear, feeling of low self-worth, helplessness, anxiety, depression, paranoia and lack of confidence… Read Full Story
MINISTER of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, stoked controversy recently when he declared that Nigerian students might lose the opportunity to write the regional West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which more than 1.5 million candidates had registered for this year… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

About 130 accounts were targeted in cyber attack this week, Twitter says 

Latest News

COVID-19: Osinbajo lists support schemes for MSME survival

Latest News

Nigeria to generate additional 250,000 jobs, $500m from gold mining annually —Buhari

Latest News

Russia trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine data, say UK, US, Canada

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More