FG lifts 2,800 with rural women’s grant in Zamfara

No fewer than 2,800 rural women in Zamfara State have benefitted from the N20,000 Federal Government’s Grant Project for Rural Women.

The one-off program was launched on Tuesday in Gusau, Zamfara State by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

According to the statement signed by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Mrs Nneka Anibeze, no fewer than 200 women from each of the 14 Local Government Councils in Zamfara State will receive a one-off cash grant of N20,000 each.

The Minister explained that the cash distribution was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the present administration.

“The Grant for Rural Women programme was introduced to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the Buhari Administration, including the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria. A grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities. It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance their food security, and generally contribute towards improving their living standard.”

One of the recipients of the N20,000 grant, 80-year-old Malama A’isha, expressed delight in the disbursement and thanked President Buhari for remembering the vulnerable at difficult times like this.

