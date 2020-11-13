FG launches strategic plan for cancer control in Kebbi

​Federal Government has acknowledged the effort of Kebbi State Government for taking the lead to develop Cancer Control Plan and Launch Indigent Cancer Patient Fund.

​The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire made this known this Thursday at the launching of the state strategic plan for Cancer Control.

​The Minister, represented by the Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, Dr Hamza Balarabe described the Programme an indication of the State Government commitment’s to Healthcare Delivery.

​Dr Ehanire said it was in recognition of the Governor’s giant strides that the Federal Medical Centre and Kebbi State Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi were included as beneficiaries of Cancer access partnership to provide Cancer Medicine at 50% discount.

​In his remarks, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu called for the mobilization of resources towards Cancer Control.

He announced that the launching of indigent cancer patient fund, the first of its kind in the country was aimed at providing accessible and affordable healthcare to Cancer Patients, assuring that only those in need would be catered for by the fund.

​Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was also aware of the prevalence of hypertension, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases and the need to support the patients.

​Also speaking, Wife of the Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu said cancer has been responsible for more than 72,000 deaths annually, describing it as a global pandemic and emphasized the necessity for proper cancer control plan.

The wife of the State Governor said the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) recognized a holistic and pragmatic cancer control plan and recommended early detection, screening, diagnosis, treatment and control.

​In their goodwill messages, a cross-section of partner agencies commended the efforts and commitment of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and his Wife Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu in the provision of effective healthcare delivery to the people.

​They said the provision of state of the art facilities at the chemotherapy, oncology, laboratory and other areas was a testimony of a better future for Cancer patients and urged other states to emulate Kebbi state.

​The highlight of the occasion was launching of the state strategic plan for cancer control, launching of indigent cancer patient fund, commissioning of oncology ward for cancer patients and graduation of biomedical engineers.

​The State Government launched the indigent cancer patient fund with twenty million nairas.

​Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who flag-off the launching said the gesture was aimed at saving the lives of indigent cancer patients who could not afford the bill and commended other well-meaning individuals and corporate organizations for their contribution.

​​Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council made a collective donation of two million nairas, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rasheed, two million nairas, Permanent Secretaries one million nairas, All Local Government of the State collectively donated two point one million nairas, Alhaji Abba Aliero one million nairas, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Koko Wamban Koko, Member House of Representative, Representing Koko/Besse Maiyama Federal Constituency one million nairas, Member House of Representative and Chairman House Committee on Health, Dr Tanko Sununu one point five million nairas, Alhaji Faruku Yaro Enabo one million nairas, Chief of Staff Government House and Secretary to the State Government one million nairas, Executive Secretary State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Abubakar Abdullahi Ka’oje and Local Government PHC Directors five hundred thousand nairas, and Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi one million nairas among several other donors.

​Speaking to newsmen shortly after the launching, Wife of the State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu emphasized the need for collective support to cancer patients and creating more public awareness, early detection, screening, diagnosis, treatment and capacity building for medical and non-medical staff.

​She commended the partner agencies for their support to the success of the launching and commissioning of the Chemo-Therapy and Oncology Unit.

​Goodwill messages were delivered by Dr Amina Abubakar Bello 1st Lady of Niger State Member Technical Committee on cervical cancer elimination, WHO Dr Okpokpi Okpiki National Coordinator National Cancer Control Programme and Dr Aliyu Malami consultant Oncology on behalf of Nigeria Cancer Society, Deputy Speaker of Assembly, Muhammadu Buhari Aliero and survivor Hajiya Murja who expressed her gratitude to the Governor of Kebbi State for approving her medical treatment to India and the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu.

​The rests were Johnson and Johson, Roche Nigeria, NPHCDA, ALGON Chairman and Deputy National President Barrister Shehu Marshal Jega, President Aortic, Dr Bello Abubakar National Cancer Control Coordinator.

​Also, the Chairman House of Representatives House Committee on Health Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu commended Kebbi State and Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for being in the vanguard in the fight against cancer especially to indigent members of the society.

​He said provision has been provided in the Federal Budget to cater to cancer patients in the country including Kebbi state.

​On his part Commissioner for Health Hon. Ja’afaru Muhammad Zuru appreciated the effort of Kebbi State Government for ensuring support and financial backing which led to the successful launching of the State Cancer Control plan, commissioning of the State Cancer Treatment Centre and graduation of the State Trained Biomedical Engineers.

​Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who commissioned Kebbi State Oncology Ward and Laboratory Unit later presented certificates to graduates of biomedical engineering training.