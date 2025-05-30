FG launches policy dialogue on digital farmers’ registry

In a significant step toward revolutionising Nigeria’s agricultural landscape, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Heifer International, officially launched the Policy Dialogue Initiative on the National Digital Farmer Registry (NDFR) in Abuja.

The event brought together top government officials, international development partners, private sector stakeholders, civil society organisations, and farmer groups in a bid to advance the digitalization of Nigeria’s agriculture sector through the development of a comprehensive and harmonized national farmer database.

In his opening remarks, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, described the NDFR as a transformative platform aimed at addressing one of the most persistent challenges in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, lack of reliable and inclusive farmer data.

“This registry is not just a database; it is a strategic tool for promoting inclusion, transparency, and measurable impact,” Dr Ogunbiyi said.

“With accurate, geo-referenced, and disaggregated data, we can ensure that interventions are properly targeted and that every Nigerian farmer is uniquely identified, traceable, and integrated into the national agricultural system through the use of their National Identification Number (NIN),” he noted.

He highlighted other complementary initiatives, including the National Electronic Extension Platform (NEEP), launched in March 2025 to enhance service delivery and the soon-to-be-operational National Agricultural Data Management and Information System (NADMIS), which will centralise data for coordinated sectoral planning.

Mrs. Dede Ekoue, IFAD’s Country Director in Nigeria, underscored the importance of partnership in the development and implementation of the NDFR.

She commended the Federal Government’s leadership and strategic vision, commending the Minister of Agriculture and the Director of the Project Coordination Unit for their guidance.

“This initiative stems from our cooperation strategy with the Nigerian government, which prioritizes the digitalization of agriculture as a catalyst for food systems transformation.

“Today’s launch is a result of years of collaborative work including policy dialogues, capacity-building programs, ecosystem assessments, and knowledge exchanges,” she noted.

She also acknowledged the support of international development organizations such as FAO, AfDB, the EU, UK PropCom Plus, GIZ, JICA, UN agencies, and key technical partners like the Tony Blair Institute, Digital Green, and PXD.

Representing Heifer International, Dr. Lekan Tobe, Country Director, emphasized that a robust digital registry will serve as the backbone for Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

“A credible registry enables targeted, efficient, and transparent service delivery to farmers,” Tobe said. “It facilitates access to finance, mechanization, precision agriculture, and enhances overall coordination across the food system.”

Dr Tobe outlined a roadmap for the initiative that includes capacity-building, stakeholder engagement, and identifying global best practices.

He identified three primary objectives: strengthening stakeholder capacity, generating strategic recommendations for partnerships, and launching a multi-stakeholder platform.

He also addressed the remaining challenges including fragmented databases, low digital literacy, and infrastructure deficits in rural areas, and reaffirmed Heifer’s commitment to supporting the government in overcoming them.

As part of the launch, stakeholders were urged to contribute to the ongoing farmer database assessment through the completion of a national questionnaire.

Institutions such as LAPO Microfinance, JICA, Tony Blair Institute, VCDP, and several others were recognized for their early contributions to the data-gathering process.

The launch of the Policy Dialogue on the NDFR marks a crucial milestone in Nigeria’s agricultural modernisation efforts.

With strong government commitment, robust stakeholder collaboration, and strategic use of technology and data, the registry promises to be a cornerstone in achieving food security, economic resilience, and sustainable development for Nigeria’s farming communities.

