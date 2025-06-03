FG launches partnership to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030

The Federal Government has launched a partnership to eliminate cervical cancer in Nigeria, to achieve the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 90-70-90 targets by 2030.

The Partnership for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer in Nigeria (PECCiN) was launched at a ceremony held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said the partnership was a crucial step towards eliminating cervical cancer in Nigeria, which claims the lives of many women due to ignorance, late presentation for care, and sub-optimal treatment infrastructure.

He said, “We have had a very incredible event today; it is a great honour for me to deliver this special remarks at this historic event, the official launch of the Partnership for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer in Nigeria,” Salako stated.

The minister commended the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her passionate and consistent support for the upliftment of the health and well-being of Nigerians, particularly in the area of cancer prevention and control.

He said the National Taskforce for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer, led by Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, has been working diligently to actualize its mandate.

“The taskforce has developed a concise policy brief, organized high-level advocacy visits, and mobilized across-society support for the elimination of cervical cancer.”

“The Federal Government has also reconstituted and reenergized its Nuclear Medicine Technical Working Group to enhance the country’s capacity for cancer staging, treatment planning, response monitoring, and recurrence detection.”

“To reduce the financial burden of cancer treatment, the Federal Government has continued to appropriate resources to sustain the Cancer Health Fund.”

“The government is also working towards creating a Catastrophic Health Insurance Fund to support patients with cancers and other finance-intensive chronic diseases.”

“The launch of the partnership is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to eliminate cervical cancer.”

“With the commitment of the Federal Government, the support of partners, and the dedication of healthcare professionals, Nigeria can achieve the WHO’s 90-70-90 targets and make cervical cancer a rare disease in the country.”

“The partnership will work to mobilize resources, raise awareness, and provide access to screening and treatment services for cervical cancer.”

“It will also promote primary and secondary prevention of cancer, including vaccination for vaccine-preventable cancers like cervical cancer,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE