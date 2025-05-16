FG launches new citizenship, business management platform

The Ministry of Interior has announced the launch of a new Online Citizenship and Business Management Platform.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

She explained that the initiative is a key part of the Ministry’s ongoing reforms aimed at promoting transparency, enhancing operational efficiency, and significantly improving service delivery to the public.

“The new digital platform is designed to streamline the application and processing of citizenship and business-related services, ensuring faster turnaround times and improved user experience.

“Members of the public, corporate entities, and other stakeholders are expected to access the platform through the following official channels:

Ministry of Interior Website: https://interior.gov.ng

Direct Portal Access: https://candb.interior.gov.ng



They could also contact candb-support@interior.gov.ng for support or inquiries

“The Ministry of Interior remains committed to establishing a more efficient, transparent, and secure framework for citizenship administration, while continuously enhancing service delivery through digital transformation,” the statement added.

