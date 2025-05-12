Education

FG launches NEDC Arabic training for 600 Almajiri, Islamiyya teachers

Atiku Galadima
The Federal Government has launched a North-East Development Commission (NEDC) Arabic training programme for 600 Almajiri and Islamiyya teachers to tackle the out-of-school crisis and enhance Arabic language instruction in the North-Eastern states.

Speaking during the commencement of the training at the Nigeria Arabic Language Village in Maiduguri, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, described the initiative as a strategic response to decades of educational neglect and Boko Haram insecurity in the region.

The programme is designed to upgrade the pedagogical capacity of Islamic educators and improve Arabic language instruction in the region, with 100 teachers from each of the six participating states – Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, and Taraba – undergoing intensive training.

Alausa stated that the NEDC Arabic training is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, promoting inclusive and quality education nationwide.

“This is more than a workshop – it’s a movement towards educational equity, national cohesion, and empowerment of future generations,” he explained.

Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, has described the NEDC Arabic training as a landmark initiative in revitalising the North East’s educational landscape.

Kadafur said the training would empower educators and enhance language education in the region.

He noted that Arabic language education is a vital cultural and religious asset, also opening doors to broader academic and diplomatic opportunities for the youth.

The Deputy Governor urged participants to fully engage with the programme, stressing that they would become future mentors and beacons of knowledge in their communities.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, said the commission would continue to initiate programmes aimed at reviving educational standards in the region, which is one of the reasons why the commission was established.

He urged the facilitators of the training to ensure that it achieved the desired outcome of upgrading the teachers in the region.

