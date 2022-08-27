FG launches national agricultural technology, innovation policy

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with support from the USAID Nigeria Agriculture Policy Activity implemented by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and Michigan State University (MSU) have the new national agriculture policy, National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) 2022 – 2027.

NATIP is a policy envisioned by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development working in collaboration with the stakeholders in Nigerian agriculture and allied services.

The policy is expected to achieve sustainable economic and social change through public and private sector investments in agriculture and rural development while addressing the needs of women, youth, and persons with special needs through deliberate efforts to inject technology and innovative techniques into agriculture.

NATIP hopes to build synergies with sub-nationals, and with the support of USAID/Nigeria, generate and disseminate appropriate technologies and innovations that suit the needs of farmers.

Representatives from IFPRI and other partners in the development of the new agricultural policy delivered goodwill messages and expressed their excitement about the future of the agriculture sector under the NATIP. Researchers, policymakers, and private sector partners discussed the recommendations from the new policy and key areas of prioritization for the transformation of Nigeria’s food systems to meet today’s challenges and development goals.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmmod Abubakar said that the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy will boost Agribusiness undertakings geared towards achieving Food and Nutrition Security.

In his words,‘’ the focus of the new National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy 2022- 2027 was premised on the ten thematic areas of Stakeholders Synergy and Alignment, Knowledge Creation and Transfer, Rapid Mechanization, Extension Service Delivery, Livestock Development, Crop Value Chain Strengthening, Fisheries and Aquaculture.’’

He added that the policy covers the crosscutting areas of Digital and Climate – Smart, Agriculture promotion, Rural Infrastructure, Export Standardization, Data and Information Management, Quality Agricultural Inputs Access and Women and Youth in Agriculture.

Speaking further, the Minister revealed that ‘’ the ministry has sustained various initiatives for the development of the agriculture sector, hence, the issue of embracing technology and innovation becomes inevitable for transforming the nation’s agricultural system of empowering smallholder farmers to adopt new technologies and best practices for an enhanced production’’.

He noted that the implementation strategy of the policy has outlined clear responsibilities and roles among the National, State and Local Government Actors with clear indicators and timelines for robust and collective tracking of progress throughout the period of implementing the programme.

The Minister lauded the relevant Stakeholders, Development Partners, Non- Governmental organizations, Civil Society, Financial Institutions and Researchers for their contributions to the development of a successful framework of the NATIP 2022- 2027.

Dr Abubakar, therefore, urged stakeholders to key into the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy, 2022 -2027 for its smooth implementation towards ensuring food and nutrition security in the country.

The United State Agency for Development / Mission Director in Nigeria, Anne Patterson, represented by the Deputy Mission Director, Sara Werth in her remarks, stated that the Organization would continue to provide financial and Technical support to fast-track Agricultural development in Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





FG launches national agricultural technology, innovation policy