FG launches N900m e-ticketing platform on Abuja-Kaduna rail service

The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched a N900 million e-ticketing solution in a bid to eliminate fraudulent activities including ticket racketeering at the Abuja-Kaduna train stations.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the virtual launch of the project, the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Ameachi disclosed that the online ticketing which marks the beginning of automation of ticket sales in all major stations in Abuja-Kaduna train service is in line with global world best practices and will enhance efficiency, save time and promote accountability while also reducing leakage and promoting economic growth.

The minister further stated that it is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) valued at N900 million of which the concessionaire – SecureID – will provide, then run it for 10 years to recoup its investment before reverting ownership to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Governing Board (NRC) Ibrahim Alhassan Musa, said that the e-ticketing solution finally brings to an end the persistent allegation of ticket racketeering at the train station.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by Eric Ojiekwe, the Chief Executive Officer, Secure ID Solutions, Kofo Akinkugbe, in her remarks observed that the launch heralds the nation’s entry into the new age of multi-model ticketing in public transportation while allowing for passengers convenience, efficiency and accountability for operators and provide data for the government for better decision-making.

Kofo further stated that the e-ticketing solution after a successful pilot program as of today has issued 25,000 tickets online and informed intending commuters on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor to assess the e-ticketing solution via the web by visiting www.nrc.tps.ng.

Other avenues are downloading the application from Google Play Store or Apple Store, POS and cash payments at the counter.

She said all solutions offer an increased customer experience such as convenient ticket purchase 24 hours a day, seat selection, secure online payments and no physical interaction amongst others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…