FG launches health awareness initiative for youths

THE Federal Government has launched a health awareness project, Yo! Health Initiative, aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and equipping young Nigerians.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who unveiled the project in Abuja, said the initiative was part of President Bola Tinubu’s move to prioritise the well-being of the nation’s youths.

During the launch ceremony, the minister emphasised that good health is essential for young people to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

“This initiative is a youth-focused health awareness project aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and equipping young Nigerians with the knowledge and tools to take charge of their health,” Olawande said.

He added that the initiative is built on six strategic pillars of Mental Health, Alcohol, Drug and Substance Abuse, Communicable Diseases, Health Insurance (especially for youth in the informal sector), Non-Communicable Diseases, and Sexual & Reproductive Health.

He also noted that the initiative is guided by four core objectives: Raising Awareness, Empowering Youth, Advocacy and Policy Influence, and Co-Design and Implementation.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate the Federal Ministries of Health and Women Affairs, as well as our partners from civil society, international development agencies, the private sector, and youth organisations who supported this initiative,” he added.