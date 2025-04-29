FG launches e-invoicing system to check tax evasion

The Federal Government has launched a new electronic invoicing platform, the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS), an e-invoicing system aimed at modernising fiscal and transactional processes, as well as promoting transparency and accountability in tax management across the country.

Speaking during the formal unveiling and inauguration of the steering committee for the National Electronic Invoicing initiative by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Tuesday in Abuja, the Lead Consultant of the E-Invoice Inter-Agency Steering Committee, Sadiq Arogundade, said the platform is designed to standardise invoice creation and exchange across both public and private sectors under the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) framework.

He said, “We are working to ensure invoice exchange and creation conform to the DPI framework, which includes components such as identity, data exchange, and payments. The system allows for seamless, interoperable data sharing, enabling cross-border invoice interchange and integration with existing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

“Identity is key. We know who the invoice originates from and where it is going. This offers a new level of integrity and oversight to commercial transactions. Huawei is already fully integrated into the pilot programme, which currently targets large taxpayers with complex systems. This approach allows us to manage feedback efficiently before scaling the use cases to medium and small taxpayers. Once the pilot is concluded, the system will be expanded to include all eligible large taxpayers and, eventually, medium and small-scale enterprises.”

The Chief of Staff to the FIRS Executive Chairman, Tayo Koleoso, who also chairs the E-Invoice Inter-Agency Steering Committee, described the project as a transformative milestone in Nigeria’s tax administration reform.

According to Koleoso, the initiative—championed by the Service’s Chairman, Zacch Adedeji—is designed to provide real-time visibility into business transactions, improve efficiency, and strengthen national revenue mobilisation.

“This is the formal inauguration of the E-Invoice Inter-Agency Steering Committee, a critical step in our collective journey towards modernising and strengthening Nigeria’s tax administration system. As you may recall from our earlier communications, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), under the leadership of our Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, has been driving forward the National E-Invoicing Solution.

“This initiative is not just a technological upgrade; it is a transformative national project aimed at delivering real-time visibility into business transactions, enhancing compliance, improving efficiency, and ultimately increasing revenue for national development.

“We are pleased to inform you that the development phase of the solution has been completed, and we are now at the threshold of pilot implementation. This phase will involve collaboration with key institutions and sectors, and that is precisely where your agencies come in.

“The Inter-Agency Steering Committee we are inaugurating today has been carefully conceived to provide high-level guidance, facilitate cross-agency coordination, and ensure that the e-invoicing solution is robust, practical, and sustainable. Your presence here—and the calibre of professionals nominated by your agencies—underscores the importance you place on this initiative and your shared commitment to a more transparent and accountable fiscal system,” Koleoso stated.

Leveraging the Universal Business Language (UBL) framework, the system will facilitate the seamless creation, validation, and exchange of electronic invoices, while adhering to international best practices.

The initiative is being piloted in collaboration with government institutions and major private sector players, with representatives from the Nigeria Customs Service, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), MTN, UBA, Seplat Energy, and Huawei.

The mandate of the National E-Invoice Steering Committee includes providing strategic oversight, fostering stakeholder coordination, ensuring that sector-specific challenges are identified and addressed, enabling continuous improvement, and offering advice on legal, procedural, or structural adjustments.