FG launches digital economy industry working group to strengthen private sector partnership

The Federal Government has established the Digital Economy Industry Working Group (DEIWG), a Public Private Dialogue (PPD) platform to be formed by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy which will be championed through close working relationships between the public and private sector leaders in the Information and Communications Industry.

The Digital Economy Industry Working Group (DEIWG) will map out government initiatives and policies affecting the private sector as it pertains to the Digital Economy.

This is to harmonize and harness the work done by both the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and the NESG to unlock the potentials of a fully Digital Economy and deliver benefits to the public, private and social enterprise sectors, with a view to supporting the delivery of the Short, Medium and Long-Term Ministerial Strategy for driving the growth of the Digital Industry in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami launched the Group during the Digital Economy Conference, organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The objectives of DEIWG include establishment of a Public-Private Partnership Platform as communication link between the public and private sector to drive the Digital Economy policies and Strategies, create a framework for strengthening the immediate delivery of initiatives based on the 8 pillars as outlined in the Nigerian Digital Economic Policy and Strategy (2020-2030).

DEIWG will ale facilitate the creation of an Enterprise Programs Management Office (EPMO) and funding mechanism which will serve as a framework of funding for DEIWG Secretariat, formulate, in partnership with the Government, mechanisms that drive and catalyse growth and increase investments in the Digital Economy, examine the current efforts by the Federal Government to digitally transform through policies, projects and programmes and co-create a private sector response plan.

It will also facilitate leadership mindset that is digital-driven for Shared Prosperity and Shared National Vision and drive continuity of the policies and enhance the institutional arrangement to drive the Digital Economy, call to Action for Private Sector to take lead of the creation of the Nigeria Digital Economy showcasing the opportunities in the E-Government Masterplan and Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

In his remarks, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa said this year’s conference is very rich and has a lot to learn from it. He said the government is a listening government and it is ready to work with the youth to make Nigeria the most vibrant ecosystem in the world.

Inuwa said the country has all it takes to be the global talent factory. “We have the youth who are the greatest resources of the country”, he noted.