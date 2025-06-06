FG launches agri-connect initiative to support Ogun farmers 

The federal government has officially launched an agri-connect initiative designed to simplify access to weather, finance, market information and agricultural support services for farmers in Ogun State.

This initiative, according to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, will empower farmers with tools that make their work easier, smarter, and more rewarding consequently improving livelihoods and boosting food security.

Agric-connect initiative for farmers is a mobile-enabled agricultural intelligence, initiated by the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy and the Ogun State Government in conjunction with MTN foundation and Huawei Nigeria Ltd.

Addressing stakeholders from across the agriculture and tech sectors, the Minister noted that the initiative is being piloted in the state and would be spread across the country soon.

Tijani said farmers the state are set to be experiencing high yield and more profits in their practise having being empowered through mobile – enabled artificial/agricultural intelligence.

He said that the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has placed food security at the heart of national development strategy, adding that the target of the Federal Government was to cultivate 500,000 hectares of land.

Tijani while noting that land and labour alone would not get the country to the desired point of improved food security, said that productivity requires precision and innovation.

The Minister added that timing and intelligence was important to the development of agriculture, saying that the South West had what it takes to feed the country and the whole world.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun in his address at the ceremony disclosed that a $2.5 billion cotton processing factory under the Renewed Hope Cotton Resurgence initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a capacity to process 1,000 tonnes of cotton per day would soon commence operation in the state.

He said that the President would in the next sixty days perform the groundbreaking of the biggest and largest cotton processing plant in the world, saying that the tonnes of cotton to be processed daily at the factory in terms of garment production translates to about four million garments a day.

Abiodun also disclosed that 1000 farmers under the Ogun State Farmer’s Information Management System would benefit from the agric-connect, adding that the digital platform would harness the growth of agriculture by establishing a robust platform that could connect farmers to virtual resources, modern technologies and accessible market.

The Governor said that agric-connect initiative was not merely about enhancing productivity but about creating a holistic technology driven ecosystem that empowers Nigerian farmers with information about what to plant and the raining pattern.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the April Consumer index indicates that Ogun State experienced a decline in food inflation in a month to month basis.

“As a matter of fact, the statistics went further to say that Ogun State ranks among the states with the slowest rise in food inflation nationwide.

“This is not by our power or might, this is what our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done,” he said.

