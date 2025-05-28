FG launches 2025 NextGen Innovators Challenge to boost youth innovation

The Federal Government has launched a flagship initiative, the 2025 NextGen Innovators Challenge, aimed at unlocking the creative potential of young Nigerians and promoting innovation across the country.

The challenge will cover various sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, healthtech, fintech, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, in his address at the NextGen Innovators Challenge Portal, explained that the challenge is a national movement designed to reach every local government area in Nigeria.

He said, “This platform is designed to reach every local government area in the country—ensuring that no talent is left unseen, no innovation is left unsupported, and no dream is deemed too small.

“The challenge will focus on over 50 strategic sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, ICT, and manufacturing.

“These sectors are not only pillars of national development—they are ripe for disruption by the ingenuity and resilience of young Nigerians.”

The Minister stressed that the initiative is not just about discovering new ideas but delivering measurable impact.

“Let me be clear, this initiative is not just about discovering new ideas—it is about delivering measurable impact. It is about building a Nigeria where innovation is not a privilege, but a cultural norm,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of partnerships in driving innovation. “We are building direct pipelines between local talents and global opportunities—offering access to investors, mentors, technical assistance, and commercialisation pathways.”

He, therefore, called on the private sector and Nigerians in the diaspora to invest in the initiative, saying, “The private sector is being mobilised, and our compatriots in the diaspora are called upon to invest their expertise, capital, and networks in nurturing homegrown innovation.”

“Through innovation, we shall rise—stronger, smarter, and more united. Let us, together, chart a new course for Nigeria. A course anchored in creativity, fuelled by opportunity, and guided by boundless hope,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, in his goodwill message, said the initiative aligns seamlessly with the agency’s shared commitment to fostering homegrown technological solutions and empowering Nigerian innovators.

He expressed confidence that the challenge will serve as a catalyst for sustainable development and industrial growth across the nation.

“RMRDC remains dedicated to supporting endeavours that drive innovation and contribute to Nigeria’s technological advancement,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Dr Kazeem Kolawole Raji, said the Innovators Challenge is a strategic response to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which seeks to position Nigeria as a leader in technology, trade, and innovation.

“This initiative is rooted in a renewed vision, a vision that aligns seamlessly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose decisive leadership and Nigeria First policy have placed innovation, technology, industrialisation, and economic competitiveness at the forefront of national development,” Dr Raji said.

He disclosed that the initiative is designed to identify, nurture, and amplify the talents of young Nigerians from all over the country.

“We are deliberately reaching all 774 local government areas, building an inclusive innovation pipeline that reflects the true diversity and genius of Nigerians.”

The Director General also highlighted the objectives of the NextGen Innovation Challenge 2025, which include empowerment, innovation, collaboration, and global competitiveness. He also announced the launch of the NBTI Global App, a digital platform that will showcase approved inventions from across Nigeria to the world.

“Our vision is very clear: to make Nigeria a global hub for innovation across key sectors.”

He called on the private sector, development partners, and venture capitalists to partner with NBTI and invest in the future of Nigerian innovation.

“Partner with our inventors and innovators and invest in the future. Co-create solutions that will redefine industries, elevate livelihoods, and catalyse our national growth,” he said.

Dr Raji also urged Nigerian youths to take advantage of the challenge and showcase their talents, adding that youths are the hope the country believes in as the architects of Nigeria’s future.

