FG lauds Mudiame University on invention of Aq-diesel

The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Wednesday, commended Mudiame University, Edo State, for inventing the Aq-Diesel also known as Aqua-Diesel, saying it would help in solving the nation’s lingering energy crisis.

Aq-Diesel is the combination of water with diesel in the presence of catalysts and other reactants stabilized for power generation, electricity and transportation.

The Honourable Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Olorunnibe Adeleke Mamora, gave the commendation during the unveiling of the Aq-Diesel at the University in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government of the state.

Mamora, represented by the Centre Manager, Technology Incubation Centre, Benin City, Mrs Ezeobiefuna Omosede, said the federal government will give the institution the necessary support in order to provide more solutions to other technical issues in the country.

Speaking also, the Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, while admitting that the School has made a giant stride in solving the nation’s energy problem, said his government knew the challenges faced by its citizens, thus the introduction of the Ossiomo power plant, powering some government facilities in the state.

The governor, represented by Dr Bartholomew Brai, Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology, said the governor, in order to encourage education, has decided to build technical colleges across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Earlier, Chief Engr., Fuel Technology, USA, Dr Sina Davani, said Nigeria is the first country outside the USA to have had access to Aq-Diesel and Mudiame University is the first to have used it the country.

When asked about his motive for the invention of the Aq-Diesel and if the government could come in, he said “I think there is a possibility to involve the government in this.

“Our goal is to lower the cost for the end consumers. We want the fuel to be affordable with the person at the pump, at the gas stations to be lower and I think if the government is willing to go partner with Fuel Technology USA and Mudiame University, I think it is very good.”

Also, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ernest B.Izevbigie, said the product can be available to Nigerians at the market within two months, just as he called for investors to invest in the project.