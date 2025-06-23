FG lauds move to construct $400m rare earth minerals in Nasarawa

The Federal Government has hailed the plans by Hasetins Commodities to construct a 12,000 tons per annum state-of-the-art rare earth and critical metal processing plant in Nasarawa, Nigeria.

Hasetins, a leader in mineral processing and exploration, currently has 6,000 tons per annum processing capacity across its facilities that adhere to OECD standards.

According to Hasetins, the new plant will increase its production capacity to an impressive 18,000 tpa, enabling the company to meet the growing demand for critical metals in various industries.

Rare earth metals play a pivotal role in modern technology, powering a variety of applications including electronics, renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and defense technologies.

The increased production capacity of Hasetins will not only help meet the escalating global demand for these essential materials but also contribute to the sustainable development of the country’s resources.

The Managing Director (MD) of Hasetins Commodities, Prince Jidayi told the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake during a courtesy visit in Abuja, “We are thrilled to embark on this new journey, which marks a significant milestone for Hasetins and underscores our commitment to sustainable resource management.

“This facility will not only increase our processing capacity but will also accommodate the rising demand for feedstock from our mining sites and provide additional opportunities for artisanal miners in the area,” he added.

According to Hasetins’ MD, the new processing plant will create numerous job opportunities in the region, supporting local communities and promoting social and economic growth.

He added that by empowering artisanal miners, Hasetins will enable these individuals to bring in additional feedstock, thereby fostering a more inclusive mining industry that benefits all stakeholders.

The MD stressed that the construction of the additional plant signifies a decisive step towards a more sustainable future, enhancing Nigeria’s position in the global market and contributing to advanced technologies that benefit society.

In his remarks, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, assured of the Federal Government’s full institutional support for the project, underscoring its alignment with the Ministry’s vision of transforming Nigeria’s solid minerals into a cornerstone of industrial growth and economic diversification.

Dr. Alake applauded the company for its strategic foresight and patriotic investment in a $400 million rare earth metals plant and hailed it for aligning its operations with the Federal Government’s drive for in-country processing and beneficiation of minerals.

He added: “With your collaboration, we are now witnessing the establishment of the largest rare earth and critical metals plant in Africa, right here in Nigeria.”

Dr Alake noted that the $400m rare earth minerals project represents a significant milestone in efforts to spur investor confidence in the mining sector, adding that the construction of the plant would promote skills transfer and boost the contributions of the solid minerals sector to the economy.

Also speaking, Hasetins’ Director of Corporate Affairs, Peter Butt, commended Dr Alake for bringing renewed purpose and structure to the mining sector.

Butt emphasised that the Minister’s strong emphasis on local value addition reinforced the company’s decision to invest in sustainable, community-driven development.