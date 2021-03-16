FG laud agricultural potentials of Rivers, pledges collaboration

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, has lauded the agricultural potentials of River State, especially cassava production as a major crop commodity.

He stated that the Federal Government would continue to partner and support the state with new technology that will boost yield, access to improved varieties of cassava cuttings, chemicals for treatment of seed and crop protection.

The Minister made this known on a courtesy call to the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Barr Nyesome Wike, in the Government House Port Harcourt, while on a working tour of some facilities of the Agriculture Ministry in the State.

Shehuri said the ministry will continue to give adequate support in areas of extension services, good quality seeds, fertilizers, Agro-chemical and small scale equipment to boost production and generate revenue for smallholders farmers in the state.

He said: “Our mandate to grow the agricultural sector is challenging but with support from the states, we will accelerate food and nutrition security, provide raw materials and employment in the country.’’

He lauded the Governor’s focus on the development of rural communities through several innovative rural oriented projects.

The Minister also noted the Federal Government’s complementing efforts through various intervention programmes that are on-going or have been completed in the rural communities of the state.

He informed that ‘’these interventions include asphalt rural roads, solar-powered /motorized boreholes and solar street lights in different parts of rural communities in Rivers State. He pledged to visit the projects and other various interventions and ensure that they are completed and handed over to the benefiting communities.”

In his remarks, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike stated that Agriculture is a key component of Development that requires commitment and political will by all relevant stakeholders towards achieving food security and job creation for Nigerian youths. The Governor was quick to add that Nigeria will achieve food security only if Agriculture is not politicised.

The Minister also visited the Rivers State Cassava Processing Company located at Afam, Oyibo Local Government Area, where he saw the production of cassava flour project by the State Government. It is estimated that the company will provide jobs for over 3,000 people in the cassava value chain.

In separate visits to the Agricultural Skill Acquisition Centres in Taabaa, Kana/Gokana, Federal Constituency and Egelebie in Okrika Local Government Area, the Minister appealed to the State Government and other stakeholders to make judicious use of the centres when handed over and benefiting communities should take the projects as theirs and guard them jealously.

