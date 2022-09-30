FG knows nothing about Orashi river port dredging ― Minister

The honourable minister of transportation, Engr Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, on Thursday, said that the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT), is not aware of the dredging of Orashi River into a seaport.

Recall that the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, had last week said, the federal government has approved the dredging of Orashi River to the Atlantic Sea to serve as the first seaport in the South East region.

Governor Uzodinma disclosed that the approval followed the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state to commission projects executed by his administration.

According to Uzodinma, when completed, the seaport will complement the economic activities of the other six major seaports in the country.

He stated that the dredging of the river port will enable traders from the zone to import and receive their goods directly while enjoying a comparative advantage as well as promote and encourage the business spirit of the people of the South East.

However, in an interactive session with journalists on the sideline of the 2022 World Maritime Day celebration in Lagos, the minister of transportation stated that “I was in the US when the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, sent me a test to confirm this Orashi River dredging and I asked the permanent secretary who also said nothing like this is in the ministry.

“I know the Orashi River is an inland waterway and it falls under the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) purview. I have not been able to reach the NIWA MD.





“Also, I have not been able to reach the governor who is my friend to know whether it is the state government that intends to do the dredging,” he said.