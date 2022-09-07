FG knocks insurance companies over non-payment death benefits

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has decried the lackadaisical attitude of insurance companies over the non-payment of death benefits of civil servants, expressing her displeasure at the fact that these people are dead and cannot fight for themselves.

Yemi-Esan stated this during the meeting with underwriters of the Group Life Insurance Policy for Federal Civil Servants in her Office, Abuja, Deputy Director, Communications, Mohammed Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

She lamented that while the Federal Government is doing its best to improve the welfare of families of deceased workers through the prompt release of funds for the payment of death benefits, the underwriters and Brokers are frustrating the efforts with their unserious attitude.

She categorically stated that this non-performance is unacceptable and must be remedied.

According to her, the meeting was necessary to bridge the gap that exists between the Underwriters and Brokers as it was unreasonable to continue doing the same thing repeatedly without achieving meaningful results.

“If the Brokers are no longer relevant, then they should be blacklisted,” she added.

She informed them that payment of insurance claims is not rocket science, stressing that the Office of the Head of Service performs similar function by settling backlog of claims not covered by the present arrangement, seamlessly.

The Key Performance Indexes (KPIs) on settlement of claims as at September 2022 indicate that the total number of claims reported was 776; number of claims paid was 357; total sum on claims reported, N4,201,392,384.27.

He added that the number of awaiting EDVs from HoS/Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) 101; total amount paid 1,574,709,562.12; number of awaiting DVs from LEAD Underwriter 150 (2,626,682,822.15), total amount expected from EDVs 785,123,928.73, number of incomplete documentations 168 and total outstanding claims is 1,841,558,893.42.





Yemi-Esan further stated that from the breakdown of the report, there is a clear indication of a huge gap between the number of claims reported and those paid, adding that there is the need for improvement from the Insurance service providers, as there is always room for other alternatives.

In his remarks on behalf of the underwriters, the Lead Underwriter and CEO of Old Mutual (Nig.) Ltd., Mr Segun Omosehin expressed his gratitude to the Head of Service for her concerns and show of outright displeasure with their low performance.

He made a firm commitment to support the Head of Service by doing the needful to bridge the gap existing between the Underwriters and the Brokers, which he identified as the major issue responsible for the late payment of claims to families of departed Civil Servants.

