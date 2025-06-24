FG, Kebbi to partner Brazil for economy growth

The Federal and Kebbi State Governments have expressed their readiness to partner with Brazil in the agriculture sector to achieve Nigeria’s goal of a one trillion dollar economy growth by 2030.

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasiru Idris, representing President Bola Tinubu, made this announcement while addressing a Brazilian delegation led by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu, Dr. Tope Fasua, during a courtesy visit at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The Brazilian business team was headed by the Deputy Vice Minister of Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply. The delegation also included proprietors of rice mills in Brazil, as well as Alhaji Faruq Gumel, the Managing Director of Wacot Rice Mill in Argungu, Kebbi State.

In his speech, Governor Idris emphasized that Brazil and Nigeria have many opportunities for collaboration, particularly in the agricultural sector.

According to him, “Today is not a day for long speeches but a day for camaraderie, forward-looking and learning. Our partners at TGi group whom we have supported through business-friendly policies to build the largest rice mill in sub-Saharan Africa will bear testimony to what can be achieved when the government and the private sector work together.

“Our agribusiness credentials are known to the world, and it is part of our government’s policy to continue to support the agricultural sector. In that regard, there is a lot to be learned from Brazil. The successes in agri-energy are ambitions we have and Brazilian collaboration is key to this aspiration.

“Today, Kebbi is the rice capital of Africa. Numerous delegations from African countries in the sub-region have come to understudy the successes that have allowed us to be self-sufficient in rice production and become a net exporter to the rest of the country and the West African sub-region.

“The reforms that we have introduced to ensure a business enabling environment are too numerous to mention. From land acquisition to dispute resolution, Kebbi State is set to receive and promote businesses and all their attendant implications on the economy.

“Nigeria’s ambition to have $1 trillion economy by 2030 under the renewed hope Agenda of Mr. President can only be achieved through collaborations like this and Kebbi State is ever ready to play its part as a subnational government under my leadership.”

Idris added that his administration had assembled the highest level of policy and decision makers in the state to ensure that all questions were answered and all avenues for collaboration were explored.

Earlier, Dr Fasua informed the delegation that Kebbi State which shares largest part of River Niger has a lot of potential, such as Argungu International Fishing Festival and largest rice production in the country, stressing that there would be a lot of new business ideas and investment that would be gained through the collaboration.

In his remark, the Brazilian Deputy Vice- Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Goods Supply, Clever Oliveira told the Kebbi State Governor and his cabinet members that Brazil was able to become world best food producer and livestock within 20 years because of her resilience to utilise its rich soil, population and technologies.

