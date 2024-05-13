The Federal government through the Ministry of Aviation has finally broken the silence on the controversy raging over the earlier directives to helicopter operators in Nigeria to commence payment of landing levies to NAEBI Dynamics, the concessionaire appointed by the government for collection.

The helicopter operators had kicked against the federal government’s directive on the excuse that the directive, apart from being illegal, capable of inflicting additional financial burden on their existence.

In a statement which emanated from the ministry and signed by the head, press and public affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, the ministry insisted that the introduction of helicopter landing levies is in line with international best practices to enhance the quality of helicopter operations as a cost recovery measure.

The ministry, while recognizing the importance of helicopter operations in Nigeria’s aviation industry and with the commitment to implementing international best practices in helicopter operations through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), cited other climes like the United States, United Kingdom, India and other countries where such levies are charged.

According to the ministry: “Helicopter landing levies are commonplace in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and various regions worldwide. For instance, Tallahassee International Airport in Florida began implementing helicopter landing levies under Vector Airport Systems since October 1, 2022. Helicopter landing levies are common across airfields in the United Kingdom, ranging from major commercial ones to small general aviation fields. Typically, helicopter levies match or exceed those for fixed-wing aircraft, varying based on factors like location and services provided.

Speaking on the appointment of NAEBI Dynamics by the government as the entity in charge of the levies collection, the statement from the ministry declared: “The Federal Government has granted NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited exclusive rights to collect helicopter landing levies in line with the MoU between NAEBI Concept and NAMA (Local Agency), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). It is instructive to note that NAMA under the Act as amended in 2022 is empowered to collect aeronautical revenues in both the upper and lower airspace to support her self-sustainability.

“However, over the years, NAMA has predominantly relied on the upper airspace for her revenue generation. Government in her wisdom having discovered a lacuna in the lower airspace where helicopter operations are dominant directed NAMA to live up to her responsibilities to enable them generate enough resources to sustain their aeronautical architecture, enhance security and surveillance, and improve the overall quality of helicopters operations in Nigeria.

“We are confident that this move will improve capacity, efficiency, safety, security, and attract more investment in the aviation industry. We encourage all stakeholders to be committed to this laudable initiative that has followed due processes and procedures, and should embrace the new normal.”

“The latest reaction from the ministry may have laid to rest the questions about the legality of the collection of such landing levies from the helicopter operators”