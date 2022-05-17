FG issues quit order to illegal occupants under Eko, Obalende bridges

The Federal Government has issued 30-day ultimatum to illegal occupants comprising traders, auto mechanics, transporters and vulcanizers under Eko Bridge, Carter and Obalende flyovers in Lagos State to relocate

The Minister of Work and Housing, while issuing the ultimatum after the interactive sessions with the illegal occupants at different locations in Lagos, warned them about the danger of turning the underbridge to motor parks, residence and workshops.

The decision to evacuate the traders and mechanics was not unconnected with the damage done to Apongbon Bridge in Lagos Island recently as a result of fire outbreak from those trading under the bridge.

Fashola told them that the Federal Government spent huge amount of money to construct the bridges in the seventies and won’t wait until they are totally destroyed before taking the necessary steps.

After much pleading from the traders, Fashola gave them June 9, 2022 to relocate, advising them to approach the Lagos State Government for land where they can ply their trades unhindered.

The minister, who took a tour of the damaged portions of Apongbon and Eko Bridges with some of the directors in the ministry, told journalists that the Federal government has contracted the comprehensive repair of Eko Bridge to MessrsBuildwell Construction Limited.





He explained that the rehabilitation, which has already commenced, would cover a period of 24 months.

“The Federal Government has identified the problem with the bridge and it also has the solution, so nobody should panic,” he said.

Explaining further during the technical presentation session, the minister said that work has been going on in Eko Bridge since 2017, adding that the current contract was a comprehensive/holistic repair of the entire bridge.

He allayed the fear of members of the public, saying that various agencies in charge of traffic management by both the federal and state government will be deployed to ensure effective traffic management during the period.

Present at the interactive session were officials from the Lagos State Government, Federal Road Safety Corp, Ijora local government and truck drivers association.

The presentation highlighted the existing damages – the bearings and the expansion joints that are damaged, the work on the pliers, the exposed reinforcement and works to be done.

The works to be done centered on the changing of the damaged bearings and repair of the expansion joints.

The contractor and Director, Buildwell Limited, Mr George Mouhava, said the company would use jacketing and shoring method for the repair of the expansion joints and bearings of the bridge.

