FG introduces new on-street parking policy in Abuja

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, reintroduced a new on-street parking policy in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to bring about sanity in the city.

Acting Secretary FCT Transportation Secretariat, Usman Yahaya, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, said the on-street parking scheme would be managed by four companies starting from 1, May 2021.

It will be recalled that the park and pay system became a controversial issue about five years ago before a court judgment stopped the FCT Administration from further collecting fees from residents for on and off the street parking within the metropolis.

According to him: “On-street parking management was suspended in 2014 as a result of an FCT High Court ruling that declared the operation illegal because it was not specifically mentioned in the 2005 FCT Road Transport Regulation.

“The scheme was riddled with so many complexities, the operators were accused of many ill acts, but we have resolved the issues, so in May this year the scheme will kick-off.

“In the past seven years, the Administration had embarked on various measures aimed at addressing the concerns raised by the Court and the public with regards to the scheme, the FCT Administration in collaboration with its legal team produced FCT Parking Regulations 2019 to amend the parking section of 2005 FCT Road Transport Regulations.” He said.

The acting director further stated that the four operators will cover the whole Federal Capital City which will be divided into districts for proper exercise.

