FG initiates strategy to protect, preserve completed projects

By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
The overseeing Director in the office of the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Alfred Abah, has expressed the determination of the ministry to address issues of vandalisation and sustenance of completed projects in order to ensure that citizens derive maximum benefits from such projects wherever they are located.

Mr Abah who was represented by an Assistant Director in the Department of Infrastructure and Development, Engineer ldemudia Osahon, made this pronouncement during the commissioning of a water supply scheme project and capacity building training workshop for selected community leaders and artisans for the sustainability of ten solar-powered Bore Holes with 3km Reticulation organised by the Ministry in collaboration with an indigenous company in Essien Udim Local Government Area (LGA), of Akwa Ibom State.

He said that “one of the key functions of the ministry is the provisions of infrastructural projects such as roads, housing, electrification, water supply etc. Some of these projects involve long term planning and execution while others are “quick win” projects that are meant to meet the immediate needs of the users.

“But, the ministry has observed with concerns the frequency at which installed components are damaged, destroyed or vandalised, this he noted may not be unconnected with the apparent detachment of the host communities and their seeming indisposition to owning completed projects.

“So the capacity building training workshop is aimed at ensuring effective takeover, monitoring and post-construction management of the completed water scheme within the community.

“The workshop is directed at building a strong synergy between stakeholders and the communities to meet the immediate need of the users,” he said.

In his remarks, one of the community leaders, Chief Michael George Akpabio, Who spoke on behalf of others appreciated the untiring efforts of the government in coming up with policies and programs directed at addressing issues affecting the people.

The traditional ruler noted that such projects would be appreciated and have more meaningful impacts when individuals from benefiting communities are involved during the implementation stage and therefore appealed for the inclusion of end-users in the conception and implementation of community projects.

One of the artisans Mr Itoro Akpan Who attended the training expressed gratitude to the Ministry and the government for the completion and commissioning of the water scheme, he said they would do everything within their means to maintain and sustain the equipment installed.

