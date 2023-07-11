Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday demanded that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the Federal Government must maintain neutrality in the upcoming off-circle governorship elections.

Governorship elections are to be conducted in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states on November 11.

Rising from their inaugural meeting under the newly reconstituted PDP Governors Forum in Abuja, the governors also resolved to work as a forum to provide peer review of issues, policies, programmes and achievements of governments in PDP states.

The state chief executives bemoaned the continuing insecurity in the country, particularly in Plateau and Zamfara States.

The Forum under the leadership of Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State advised the Federal Government and security agencies to rise to the situation and bring the situation under control.

They affirmed that they would continue to cooperate with the central government on issues of citizens’ welfare even though they would maintain their independence by offering criticisms when necessary.

The communique issued at the end of the meeting read by the Chairman states: “The meeting resolved to work together and unite the Forum. The aim of the Forum is to provide a platform for peer review of issues, policies, programmes and achievements (legacy projects) of member-Governors across the PDP states.

“The meeting advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the security agencies, and the Federal Government to be neutral in the conduct of the off-season elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

“The meeting noted the deteriorating security situation in the country especially the wanton destruction of lives and properties in Plateau and Zamfara States amongst other states.

“The meeting consequently advised the Federal Government and security agencies to rise to the situation and bring the situation under control.

“In the interim, the Forum would cooperate with the Federal Government on issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians and good governance while striving to maintain the independence and autonomy of the Forum through offering constructive criticisms where necessary.”





Apart from Mohammed, other governors in attendance at the meeting held at Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, were Bassey Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa State), Sen. Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Peter Mbah (Enugu State), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State), Ademola Adeleke (Osun State), Oluseyi Makinde (Oyo State), Godwin Obaseki (Edo State), Kefas Agbu (Taraba State) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State).

However, the Deputy Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Rivers State, Simi Fubara, was absent.

