FG inaugurates special cash grants for rural women in Niger

The Federal government has inaugurated a special cash grant for rural women in Niger State with beneficiaries from across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Mrs Sadiya Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Farouk flagged off the project at the Government House on Saturday in Minna.

She explained that the cash grant was part of the Social Protection Programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration aimed at uplifting the vulnerable groups in the society out of poverty.

Farouk added that as part of efforts of the Federal government to eradicate poverty and hunger across the country, it established the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) that enhances social inclusion and protection of the vulnerable in the country.

She said that the programme was designed to provide a one-off grant of N20,000 to the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural to increase their access to financial capital required for economic activities.

The Minister disclosed that about 4,000 beneficiaries would benefit from the cash grant of N20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Niger State.

She said the grant was being disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 states of the country.

In his remarks, the State Alhaj Abubakar Bello, lauded the Federal government’s National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) intervention in the state, pointing out that the programme had been consistent as well as impactful.

Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Metane advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant to transform their households and reduce poverty.

Also in her welcome address, the Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme in the state, Hajiya Amina Gu’ra commended the Federal government continuous support to the state aimed at uplifting the poor and the vulnerable.

She said that the beneficiaries would be monitored to ensure proper use of the grant and warned them against using the fund for other purposes not beneficial to them.

The Association of Market Women, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Liyatu Ishaku appreciated the Federal government gesture to women and promised to use the grant to better their lots.

Dignitaries in attendance at the flagged off were Amb. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Fati Ibrahim, the state Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Binta Mamman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar, Head of Service.

