FG inaugurates South-West regional office for agric training

The Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), an agency under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, has opened its South-West Regional Training Centre in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

At the commissioning/flag off ceremony, the Executive Director of the ARMTI, Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, said that the training centre is the fourth, coming after the North East, Bauchi; North West, Kaduna; and South South, Ahoada, Rivers State.

Oladunni said that the Regional Offices is a way to spread impact of ARMTI’s training to the nooks and crannies of the nation, as part of deepening the federal government’s initiatives towards food security, alleviating poverty and job creation through training and capacity building in agribusiness.

Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by the state commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, saluted the development, describing it as a landmark step in the right direction for the people of the state as well as the whole of the South West.

The governor, who commended efforts of the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for the vision of not waiting for beneficiaries to travel all the way to ARMTI headquarters, but to give ARMTI the backing to go to the remote areas and bring the impact to the people, said that, “this is what governance is all about”.

The ARMTI Regional Office took off immediately with a training for farmers. “The training anchored on Farm Business Planning and Development which the farmers, who participated, were elated to be a part of”.