FG inaugurates passport front office for senior public officials

The Federal Government has commissioned the newly established Passport Front Office, a specialised facility designed to facilitate timely and seamless passport processing for senior public officials and other specially designated individuals.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, officially commissioned the passport front office on Tuesday in Abuja.

A statement from the Ministry noted that the facility was established in response to the persistent challenges faced by senior government officials who previously experienced hitches in accessing passports.

Speaking at the event, Tunji-Ojo, said: “Before now, many top-level public servants had to abandon their official duties and endure long queues at standard passport offices”.

He said it became clear that for the Ministry to serve the nation more effectively, government must also serve those tasked with its leadership more efficiently.

Commending the Nigerian Immigration Service for its professionalism and implementation expertise, the Minister highlighted the collaboration between the Ministry and critical partners such as Iris Smart Technologies, which supplied the state-of-the-art digital infrastructure powering the new front office.

“This facility sets a new benchmark for excellence and will significantly improve access, reduce waiting time, and elevate the overall passport service delivery standard,” he stated.

Tunji-Ojo emphemphasised this initiative is part of a broader reform effort championed by the Ministry in 2023.

He said: “When we came in, it was shocking to realize that the Ministry of Interior and the Nigerian Immigration Service had no dedicated passport facility for public officials. Today marks a turning point as we begin to bridge that gap and set a new course for service delivery in our nation.”

The Minister used the opportunity to intimate Nigerians of the reformation of the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in every sector of the economy.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani extended a warm welcome to all stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of the newly commissioned office.

“This is a very significant occasion,” she remarked, “as the Passport Front Office serves as a dedicated, high-priority channel for the dignified and efficient processing of passport applications for key public officials whose mobility is crucial to national service.”

The commissioning ceremony was graced by the Minister of Water Resources Professor Joseph Utsev, Controller-Generals of all Services under the Ministry and other distinguished representatives from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and senior officers from the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), among others. Also present were representatives from key partner agencies and members of the press.

The commissioning was marked with a symbolic unveiling of the facility and a tour led by the Minister of Interior.

