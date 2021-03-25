FG inaugurates panel of inquiry to investigate Richard Gbadebo’s death at Ibadan company

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Panel of Inquiry to investigate the death of Richard Gbadebo, a student who died in the course of working in the premises of Expand Global Industries Ltd, Ibadan (HENKEL).

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, inaugurated the panel on Thursday in Abuja, and restated the Federal Government commitment to safeguarding and promoting the safety, health and well-being of workers in their various workplaces.

He pointed out that in line with its responsibility, the Ministry of Labour and Employment conducted a preliminary investigation when the incident was reported to it.

The minister noted that the Ministry constituted a panel of Inquiry at the request of the deceased’s family, and “in line with the provisions of Article 11 (d) of the ILO Convention No. 155 of 1981 on Occupational Safety and Health, and the Trade Disputes Act, CAP T8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

According to him, Richard Gbadebo, a young Nigerian student, who sought to make a living through some (casual) work at HENKEL during the ASUU strike/COVID-19 lockdown last year, met his death due to “some alleged occupational negligence and hazard” at the premises of that company.

He charged the Panel to do a thorough, professional and diligent investigation of the circumstances that led to the death of Richard Gbadebo, and come up with fair and transparent findings and recommendations.

Members of the Panel of Inquiry include Mrs Lauretta Nneka Adogu, Director, Occupational Safety and Health, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (Chairman); Donald Kehinde Fakunle, Adedayo Akolade Mustapha, Oderinde Olaniyi Abiodun, all from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Others are Comrade Tolu Akinmayowa, representing Trade Union Congress (TUC); Comrade Benson Upah, representing Nigeria Labour Congress; Comrade Dakien Naankoeloeng, representing National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE); Dr Kenneth C. Iregbu, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and Ogunmuko Babatunde, National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN).

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Yerima Peter Tarfa, stated that the inauguration of the Panel demonstrated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the safety, health and welfare of workers are guaranteed at all times.

He disclosed that “it is the legal obligation of employers to provide a conducive, safe and healthy work environment for its workers, devoid of inherent hazards that can lead to avoidable accidents.”

