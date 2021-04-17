FG inaugurates National Social Investment System Steering committee

A steering committee for the implementation of the National Social Investment Management System Project (NASIMS) has been inaugurated.

NASIMS is a platform that encompasses all the National Social Investment Programmes including N-Power, National Home Grown School Feeding (NHGSF), GEEP, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) and others designed to provide a singular data portal for all the programmes.

At the inauguration which took place in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Bashir Alkali applauded the members of the Steering Committee for accepting to work towards collating data for all National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) in the country.

“I hope we will work very closely together to ensure that the project meets its intended conclusion. The project Coordinators and Initiators have put in quite a lot of work and collated so much data before this inauguration and I am impressed with their efforts.

“I commend them and sincerely hope that from today, we will move with the speed of light to cover up for a lost time. I hope the Committee will give the necessary guidance to the management on the direction of the project.

“I urge all the Committee members to work together to ensure that we achieve all that this project is expected to achieve.”

While responding, Committee member and Director National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Usman Abdullahi assured that due to the critical nature of the project and its importance to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the Committee will endeavour to work relentlessly.

“I want to assure the Permanent Secretary and the Committee of NITDA’s commitment to the success of this project. It is a critical national project and we will do everything to ensure that it succeeds.”

In his remarks, another member of the Committee, David Ibhawoh of Four-core Technology Solutions stated that institutionalizing the project will be the core mandate of the committee by having a singular port that houses information for social growth and development.

“As a private sector organization, we have tools responsible for the actualization of this dream. We are to provide a one-stop-shop for all the National Social Investment programmes as a veritable tool to ensure that we reach the poorest of the poor in the society.

“We will provide an institutional framework within the Ministry to ensure that Nigerians are the key beneficiaries at the end.”

Other members of the Committee are Dr. Nasir Mahmoud SAP NSIP, Dr. Raphael Obi Oraeluno Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Nsikak Okon, Dr. Usman Abdullahi, Dennis Obeto, David Ibhawoh, Uzo Eziukwu, and Damick Amachree of Four-core Technology Solutions and Abdullahi Usman who is the TA ILO NASSO Project.

