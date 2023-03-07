Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Tuesday inaugurated the Committee saddled with the responsibility of producing Handing Over Notes, Collation and Transition, in line with the Presidential Transition Council’s directive.

Speaking during the inauguration, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council with a view to facilitate and manage the 2023 transition programme.

According to him, President Buhari also signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions on 9th February 2023 and directed that the Council be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on 14th February 2023.

He said a key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy.

Sani- Gwarzo said: “in view of the above, it has become necessary for the ministry to set up a ministerial committee for the collation and development of the handing over notes of the entire humanitarian sector and come up with a transition plan to enable the ministry interface with the Presidential Transition Council which will be rather soon.

“Therefore, it is important to note that time is of the essence here,” he noted.

He said the committee is expected to ensure the collation and harmonization of the handing over notes from all Departments, Agencies and Programmes under the supervision of the ministry in the approved template.

The Permanent Secretary emphasized that the committee has 3 weeks to complete this very important assignment and submit the first draft on Tuesday, 28th March 2023.

He assured that all the necessary logistics will be provided to ensure that the Handing over notes are ready within the stipulated time frame ahead of the Presidential Transition Council visit to the ministry.

He said all submissions must be in both hard and soft copies to enable the Secretariat to collate, harmonize and produce the first draft for vetting.





The Committee is chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, while the Director of Planning Research and Statistics, Mr Peter Nwakpa will serve as the Secretary.

The Permanent Secretary said all members should therefore ensure that their submissions are in line with the approved template.

In his opening remarks, the Director of Planning Research and Statistics Mr Peter Nwakpa said the 2023 Presidential elections have just been concluded and Mr President has Inaugurated a Transition Council and enforced it with Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 for the Institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power.

He said having done that we find it very necessary in the Ministry to Constitute a Transition Committee so that we’ll be able to carry out all that is required of us.

In a vote of thanks, the Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema, on behalf of the members of the committee thanked the Management for the confidence reposed in them and promised to deliver the assignment within the time frame.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE