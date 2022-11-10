FG inaugurates inter-agency committee to boost FRIN’s services

As part of efforts to optimise the services of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), the Federal Government through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has inaugurated an interagency committee between the two agencies for enhanced potentials of FRIN to deliver on its mandate.

Inaugurating the 7-member committee in Abuja recently, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh said the projects reform and infrastructural development of the institute would be executed through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

He stated that the Bureau was committed to partnering with the institute for the successful execution of the following projects through PPP transactions: “Plantation development of Tectona grandis (Teak) for Timber exportation; Plantation development of Acacia Senegal for gum Arabic production for local industry and exportation; Plantation development of Vitlleria paradoxa (Shea butter tree) for pharmaceutical, dietary and cosmetic products for local industry and exportation; Plantation development of Gmelina arborea (short fibre) and Eucalyptus camadulensis (long fibre) for pulp and paper production; Biomedicinal products development; and Production of saw dust-cement board for use in building industry”.

The Director-General recalled that the Bureau in pursuance of its mandate for the reform of government-owned enterprises had written to the forest institute requesting its collaboration to bring in reform initiatives on some of the projects under the purview of the institute which it agreed to collaborate with BPE to ensure identified viable projects were structured to attract investors through PPP arrangement.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ibeh, Uzoma Chidi, Head, Public Communications of the BPE said the membership drawn from the two organisations, has Prof. O. Akinyemi, Prof. F.A Aderounmu, Mrs. O, A Bamgbade, Dr. Obiora Obiagwu, Ahmed Abdulkadir, Abubakar Dutse and Gladys Madu.

The members were given the following tasks: “To review the operations of the identified projects, their challenges and come up with a strategy; to review the institute’s facilities for the purpose of ascertaining their technical requirements and value of the enterprises; and, to review all lease agreements on the Institute to ensure conformity with the standard procedure of the FGN’s requirements in line with the original concept”.

The Director of Research, Forest Research Institute of Nigeria, Prof. O. Akinyemi thanked the Director-General and the management of the Bureau for recognising the institute as a valuable organisation capable of adding value to plantain projects in the country.

