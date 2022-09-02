FG inaugurates committee on 2022 Independence Day celebration

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 15-man Inter-Ministerial Committee to organise the celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who doubles as the Chairman, inaugurated Committee on Friday in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Willie Bassey in Abuja

Mustapha noted that the Committee was constituted to plan, organise and execute all approved activities befitting Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration on 1st October 2022, as well as document for posterity, all planned activities for the Anniversary.

According to SGF, the Committee would also co-opt organisations and persons relevant to the successful execution of the programmes, and carry out other assignments as may be required towards the successful implementation of the programme.

He disclosed that the Committee would meet regularly to give necessary direction on all the activities earmarked for the Celebration, while sub-committees would be constituted to assist in executing specific assignments from the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

While SGF is serving as the chairman, other members of the committee include, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Arẹgbẹsọla,

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Others are Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, National Security Adviser, Special Adviser to President on Policy and Coordination, Permanent Secretary, State House, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Services, Commander, Guards Brigade, Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office as member and Secretary.

In another development, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Review of the Implementation of the United Nations Universal Periodic Review (UPR), constituted to review the implementation of the United Nations Universal Periodic outcome of the human rights situation in Nigeria within the intervening years between the last reviews.

SGF, who was represented at the event by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Dr Habiba Lawal stated that the Terms of Reference of the Inter-Ministerial Committee include preparing and submitting a draft Country Report of the Human Rights Situation in Nigeria in accordance with the United Nations Human Rights Council guidelines for the fourth review of Nigeria during the fourth review cycle of the UPR mechanism.

He added that the Committee would also assess the level of implementation of the accepted recommendations made to Nigeria by the UN Human Rights Council during the third review cycle; and take appropriate steps towards the implementation by Nigeria in preparation for the fourth review cycle.

SGF stated that since the inception of UPR, the Federal Government had fully cooperated with United Nations (UN) human rights protection mechanism by actively participating in the review process, adding that Nigeria had been reviewed on three occasions- February 2009, October 2013, and November 2018.

He expressed confidence that “the review of the implementation of our accepted recommendation of the third review cycle and the draft fourth country report would reflect the true position of the human rights situations in the country. This will provide the opportunity for the country to have an objective assessment of the gaps in the enjoyment of human rights, areas of improvement and realistic recommendations on enhancing the realization of human rights of all in the country.”

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Shehu Ibrahim, stated that the Committee would be chaired by the Solicitor-General of the Federation/Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, and co-chaired by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





According to him, membership of the Committee is drawn from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministry of Interior, Federal Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Health, Women Affairs, Education, Justice; Nigeria Police Force, Office of the National Security Adviser, National Human Rights Commission, Nigeria Bar Association, and Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Solicitor-General of the Federation, Beatrice Jedy-Agba (Mrs), said the members would deploy their experience and expertise to deliver on the assignment and would remain resolute till its completion.

