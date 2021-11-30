FG inaugurates 2,000 capacity warehouse, borehole in two Edo communities

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), on Tuesday, inaugurated a 2,000 metric tons capacity warehouse and a solar power borehole in two communities in Edo State as part of its rural development projects

The beneficiary communities are Uhonmora-Ora in Owan West and Irrua community in Esan Central Local Government Areas of the state

Inaugurating the borehole project at Uhonmora- Ora, Mr Wellington Omoragbon, State Director of Agriculture, FMARD Office in Edo, said that the effort was to ensure that the rural duelers had access to basic amenities

“We are here to inaugurate and hand over this borehole project to you. Please ensure that you continue to maintain the borehole as you have been doing,” he said

Mr Felix Idika, who spoke on behalf of the residents of the community, thanked the ministry for the project, pointing out that the borehole project came at a time the community was in dire need of potable water.

At Irrua, Omoragbon said the 2,000 metric tons capacity warehouse constructed inside the Irrua Silo complex was built to complement the silo for food storage.

“Early last year, we constructed this 2,000 metric tones capacity warehouse that we have come to commission today.

“We invited the elders here for them to know what we have done for them. This warehouse is for irrua community where it is located.

“I want to also let you know that the ministry is into the provision of rural infrastructure like street lights and rehabilitation of rural roads that will ease evacuation of farm produce for farmers.

“We also give out Agro-processing small scale equipment for palm oil and cassava,” Omoragbon added.

According to him, “I am particularly happy for irrua silos because we have not had the problem of land encroachment, unlike some other places.”

The Odionwere of Idunebo community in Irrua, Pa Okoobo, thanked the ministry for the kind gesture.

Okoobo said: “I remember I sent a letter some time ago to the minister. This is a follow up of that letter and we have been invited to commission a warehouse that the ministry has built.

“We hope for better relations and I am hopeful that the ministry will provide streetlights, reconstruction of roads which was also mentioned in the letter.

“We know that by virtue of us being the host community, these basic amenities should come to us,” he said.

