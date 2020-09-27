FG in desperate move to stop nationwide strike

The Federal Government is very desperate to stop the nationwide industrial strike and a peaceful protest scheduled to commence early Monday morning across the country by the organised Labour and its civil society allies.

The Federal Government in a swift move to forestall the disruption of government activities and businesses across the federation has, therefore, summoned an emergency meeting with the leadership of labour – the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The decision to hold the crucial meeting, already described as a “make or mar” meeting by labour was communicated by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, hurriedly on Sunday afternoon.

Following the deadlocked meeting between the government and labour on Thursday, another meeting was earlier scheduled by the Federal Government with labour for 3 pm on Monday, before which the strike and mass protest by labour would have kicked off.

However, following the usual ploy of the government to cajole labour while deliberately fixing the meeting at 3 pm, on the day the strike and the protest expected to have commenced, labour unanimously insisted that the actions would commenced as scheduled at 00 hours on Monday morning.

Sensing the failure in their strategy to hoodwink labour with the scheduled meeting; believing that when negotiation is ongoing, no strike would commence, the Federal Government, hurriedly arranged and scheduled an emergency meeting for 7pm Sunday evening.

Labour at their previous meeting on Thursday also insisted that to maintain status quo, the increased prices of fuel and electricity must be reversed first, then negotiation would commence and be meaningful.

As at Saturday, labour has insisted that the total shut down of government offices and all business activities across the country will begin on Monday; despite the court order restraining them from embarking on strike.

The General Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, and the President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, told Tribune Online that all seaports, air space, government offices, banks, courts, fuel and electricity installations across the country would be shut down.

In the face of the court injunction, Tribune Online learnt that the affiliates of the two labour centres, the NLC and the TUC, will lead the struggle, and all the affiliate unions have sent directive to all their members to fully participate in the action and ensure total compliance.

Comrade Olaleye said: “The court injunction will not work, they are just trying to create crisis for the government. I am sure that those who have held to court to get that injunction, they don’t have the interest of the nation, and the government, especially the President. They don’t like the President, if not they will know that issues like that are not resolved in that manner. So, we continue to mobilise.”

Asked if the actions will commence as scheduled, the TUC president said, “yes, the protest and the strike commence on Monday.”

Comrade Ugboaja, the NLC general secretary stated that all government offices, banks, rail and other sectors of the economy will be shut as from Monday morning.

He said, “all will be shut, the notices have gone out, every affiliate union has sent notices to their members. We have members in maritime, we have in air transport, we have in rail. Abuja rail will not run, Lagos rail will not run, banks and all other sectors won’t work.

“All the affiliates of the NLC and the TUC in all the sectors of the economy have already issued notices to their members to ensure total compliance.”