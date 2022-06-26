FG implements N10 per litre tax on sugar-sweetened beverages

The Federal Government (FG) has commenced implementation of the N10 per litre tax on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) aimed at combating non-communicable diseases.

The SSB tax was passed in the Finance Act on 31 December 2021 and due for implementation on June 1, 2022.

Chief Superintendent of Customs, Department of Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives Dennis Ituma, made the disclosure during an interactive session at a Policy Breakfast Meeting organised by the National Action on Sugar Reduction in Abuja.

According to him, the NCS has commenced taxing producers of sugar-sweetened beverages since 1st June 2022.

He further stated, “The implementation of the fiscal policy of the collection of 10 naira per litre is now a policy of the Federal Government. The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is here to implement the fiscal policy.”

Ituma noted that a sensitisation session was carried out during a town hall meeting set up to brief the beverage manufacturing industries.

He further stated that: “Customs excise laws stipulate that there should be returns monthly and the law stipulates that it should come on the 21st day before the preceding month.

“Customs has done its part and has ensured that revenue from the SSB excise tax will start being generated into the federation account by 21 July 2022.”

He added that the generated revenue if utilised as a health policy tool, will go a long way towards the treatment and

prevention of noncommunicable diseases.





Also, Runcie Chidebe, Executive Director of Project Pink Blue, a cancer support organisation, said to ensure proper

implementation, an accountability network should be established across board.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.FG implements N10 per litre tax on sugar-sweetened beverages

FG implements N10 per litre tax on sugar-sweetened beverages