FG, ILO, Oxfam, others re-validate National World of Work Gender Policy

THE Federal Government in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), OXFAM and social partners, have revalidated the National World Of Work Gender Policy, as part of efforts to promote inclusivity and gender equity in Nigeria’s labour sector.

At the stakeholders re-validation workshop on Thursday in Abuja, representatives from the ILO, OXFAM, government ministries, trade unions, employers’ associations, and civil society organisations, endorsed the reviewed policy, which seeks to address gender-based discrimination, enhance workplace protections, and create equal opportunities for men and women across all sectors.

Director Inspectorate Department, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Olaolu Olaitan who noted that the policy had been validated before, said the revalidation exercise underscores Nigeria’s commitment to aligning its labour practices with international standards that guarantee fairness, decent work, and the protection of vulnerable groups

According to her, it was the continuation of a collective journey towards ensuring workplaces in Nigeria were inclusive, equitable, and free from all forms of violence, harassment, and discrimination.

She said: “The National World of Work Gender Policy represents a milestone in our national efforts to mainstream gender into labour administration, inspection, and workplace practices. It is not just a policy document; it is a tool that will help shape a more just and productive world of work for both men and women.

“This re-validation exercise provides us with a unique opportunity to carefully review the draft policy, strengthen its provisions, and ensure that it reflects both our national context and international best practices.

“Gender equality in the world of work is not the responsibility of government alone but a shared commitment that requires the active participation of all stakeholders’, employers, workers, and civil societies.”

Director, ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Liaison office for ECOWAS,.Dr. Vanessa Phala, noted that the revalidated policy would strengthen mechanisms for addressing workplace inequalities, close the gender pay gap, help dismantle systemic barriers limiting women’s participation in the workforce and improve Nigeria’s progress toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5 and 8.

Represented by Dr. Runo Onosode, she noted that Nigeria’s adoption of the policy was a testament to ILO’s vision of workplaces that respect human rights, guarantee equal opportunity, eradicate discrimination and violence, and harness the full potential of all individuals.

“It sends a clear message that gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but also a cornerstone of national productivity, social justice, and sustainable development

“Importantly, the policy acknowledges the intersecting vulnerabilities faced by specific groups; workers in the informal economy. persons with disabilities, those with family responsibilities, and migrant workers. By doing so, it reaffirms the principle that no worker should be left behind, regardless of gender, status, or circumstance.

“This policy’s strategic focus on pay equity, prevention of workplace violence and harassment, affirmative action for women’s leadership representation, and gender-responsive workplace environments aligns with Nigeria’s national development goals as well as global standards such as the Sustainable Development Goals.

“As custodians of decent work and international labour standards, the ILO stands ready to continue providing technical expertise and support, working in close collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Labour and other partners to facilitate the policy’s effective implementation. Together, we will promote inclusive workplaces, empower women and vulnerable groups, and strengthen institutional capacities for monitoring and enforcement.”

She commended Nigeria for showing true leadership in advancing gender equality through the ratification of key ILO Conventions over the years, such as; Convention 100 on Equal Remuneration, Convention 111 on Discrimination (Employment and Occupation) and most most recently, Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work.

The Country Director, Oxfam in Nigeria, John Makina described the policy as a guiding document towards fostering an inclusive, equitable, and gender-responsive workplace environment across Nigeria.

Represented by OXFAM’s Acting Manager Economies, Peggy Maimagi, he urged employers to integrate the policy into their organisational structures, stressing that sustainable growth could only be achieved when workplaces were inclusive, safe, and equitable for all workers.

“As advocates and influencers, we carry a profound responsibility to shape policies and practices that not only recognize but actively promote equality, dignity, and opportunity for all workers—regardless of gender or social status.

“The policy we are validating today has the potential to transform Nigeria’s workplaces into spaces that close the gender pay gap, embrace diversity, promote inclusion, and safeguard decent work for all. It is a tool for creating safe, equitable, and enabling environments where both women and men can thrive, individually and collectively. We are not just validating a document; we are shaping the future of work in Nigeria.”

