FG hosts 14 African pathfinder countries to end violence against children

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to ending all forms of violence against children as it hosts the first regional meeting of Pathfinder African countries on the Global Alliance to end violence against children.

The 2-day summit at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, which ended on Thursday, brought together high-level delegates from across Africa to strengthen partnerships, share innovations, and drive measurable actions toward child protection.

In her welcome address, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, extended a warm embrace to participants, applauding their shared dedication to safeguarding Africa’s children.

She emphasised that the convergence marks a turning point in the continent’s united front against child abuse, exploitation, neglect, and harmful practices.

The minister said, “It is our moral and collective responsibility to ensure no child lives in fear or is left behind. This meeting is not just symbolic; it is a clarion call to action towards measurable, time-bound solutions that prioritise the lives and futures of our children.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim highlighted Nigeria’s firm stance as a committed Pathfinder country, noting national targets including supporting services for 2 million at-risk children by 2030, elimination of harmful practices in 18 states by 2028, strengthening of legal frameworks through enforcement of the child rights act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, expansion of the safe schoolspProgramme and increased budgetary allocation for child protection.

She praised development partners like UNICEF and the Pathfinder Initiative for their support, while also acknowledging Nigeria’s integration of child protection into broader policy areas, including education, digital safety, climate resilience, and social welfare.

Representing the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Minister of State, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, added her voice to the collective resolve, reaffirming Nigeria’s alignment with international treaties on child welfare.

She said, “Violence against children knows no age, race, or colour. We have ratified the International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions on child labour nationwide and are committed to empowering our children through education, skill development, and digital technology access.”

The opening session set a powerful tone for the summit, with delegates agreeing that action must go beyond promises.

“Every child matters. And every policy, every law, and every budget must reflect that truth,” the minister said.

As deliberations continue, stakeholders are expected to adopt unified strategies and commit to bold, accountable measures that will deliver tangible progress for Africa’s children.

