The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has honoured the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project with an Institutional Pillar of Support Award, in appreciation of the project’s support to the Bureau.

According to a statement signed by the Nigeria Digital ID4D Communications Manager, Dr Walter Duru, the Award was received by the Nigeria ID4D Project Coordinator, Musa Odole Solomon at the 2023 edition of the annual National Privacy Week Dinner/Award and First Year Anniversary of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Presenting the Award, the National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the NDPB, Dr Vincent Olatunji, commended the Nigeria Digital ID4D project for its support to the Bureau, reiterating their commitment to continue to partner with the project.

Olatunji, who thanked the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami for his leadership roles, described the Nigeria Digital ID4D as a Pillar of Support to the Bureau.

He further reiterated the commitment of the NDPB to creating awareness of data protection and privacy in the country, urging stakeholders to continue to support the Bureau to achieve results.

“The journey of the NDPB started under the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). NDPB is a year old. In the last year, a lot has happened. We are grateful to the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, who stood by us all the way. Awareness creation is very important to us. The task requires collective efforts. We are here today to thank you for your support, and we are looking forward to the future.”

Receiving the Award, Project Coordinator, Nigeria Digital ID4D project, Musa Odole Solomon described the NDPB as a “worthy partner”, pledging the project’s continued support to the Bureau.

“From the inception of the NDPB, we have been working with them. From day one, we knew they were worthy partners. The achievements recorded and the level of collaboration could not have been possible, without the kind of leadership in place at the Bureau. We will continue to support the Bureau.”

Delivering his keynote address, Nigeria’s Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami described data privacy and protection as critical to the nation, assuring that the data protection bill was set for transmission to the National Assembly for consideration.

Recall that the NDPB had communicated her intention to honour the Nigeria ID4D project at the Bureau’s one-year anniversary.

In a letter dated 26th January 2023, with the subject “Conferment of Institutional Pillar of Support Award”, signed by the National Commissioner/CEO of the NDPB, Dr Vincent Olatunji, the Bureau expressed appreciation to the project for her invaluable support.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE