FG honours Benin monarch with Commander of Federal Republic

The Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Aklolokoolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has been honoured with the National Award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter of nomination for the award was conveyed to the Omo N’Oba by the Imma of Somorika, His Highness Sule Idaiye, on Friday at the ancient Benin Palace.

The conferment of the honour is part of the activities marking the 62 independence anniversary of Nigeria, and the honour is conferred on any citizen of Nigeria for his/her contributions to the development of the nation.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Omo N’Oba, Iguobaro Osaigbovo said, that the Benin monarch had accepted the honour.

“There was a regal splendour and clasping when the personal letter dated 16th September 2022 was read in the presence of palace functionaries, Benin palace chiefs, dukes, royal family and guests, who came to pay homage to the traditional ruler in the palace.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The letter was dated 16th, 2022 and issued on behalf of the president by the office of the National Honours and Awards in the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Abuja,

“The award of recognition which is slated for October 11, by the Federal Government, is indeed a banner year of celebration for the HRM, Oba Ewuare II and the Benin kingdom because it coincides with the month of the royal father’s 6th coronation anniversary.

“Besides, the recognition is also coming within a calendar year after the Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Ishola, presented two repatriated artefacts — a Cockerel sculpture from Jesus College in Britain and Uhun Oba Elao’s bronze burst otherwise known as the King’s Head, from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, to the great Benin throne, via a presidential directive”, the statement reads.

It added that Oba Ewuare II thanked President Buhari for the unprecedented move, and prayed to God and his ancestors to guide the nation, in addition to good health, wisdom to carry out his duties and responsibility placed on his shoulders by his ancestors.





“This announcement has come and we are grateful to God Almighty and our ancestors. I am just as excited as you are. We are happy about the news. I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr President.

“Last year, he directed Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador to personally bring the two artefacts from Scotland and Aberdeen and present them to me in Oba Palace. That was an unprecedented move by the President.

“We are grateful to Mr President, and now, he has honoured us with Commander of the Federal Republic. We will command well. I pray that God Almighty give me more wisdom to carry out my duties and responsibilities that have been placed on my shoulders,” Oba Ewuare added.

GIBBERS: Rotimi Akeredolu, Omo Yoruba Atata

FG honours Benin monarch with Commander of Federal Republic

Ayu Never Reached Agreement To Resign With Anyone —PDP Chair’s Aide

FG honours Benin monarch with Commander of Federal Republic