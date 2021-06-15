FG holds exhibition in Abuja to showcase made-in-Nigeria products

The Federal Government has organized an exhibition to showcase products that are fully made-in-Nigeria.

Speaking at the exhibition venue in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo stated that “these products are 100% made-in-Nigeria by our Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

“They (SMEs) depict the ingenuity and industry of our indigenous entrepreneurs. You are aware of the determination of the present administration to build resilience in the nation’s economy and in particular, diversify the entire source of revenue so that we can become less dependent on only one product-oil.

“It is with a view to strengthening our economic base that deliberate effort has been made by this administration to encourage the growth of small and medium enterprises.”

The minister further explained that “the Exhibition of Made-in-Nigeria Products will therefore further reveal the tremendous potentials that abound in our quest for self-sufficiency and self-reliance.

“The event of today is one of the activities of the Ownership Subcommittee which I chair to promote local content in our production activities as a nation and to showcase our rich cultural heritage amongst others.”

One of the exhibitors and Managing Director of MHTL Tea Series, Ruth Nweke, commended the effort of the government in availing SMEs the opportunity to showcase their products.

She, however, sought more interventions from the government particularly in the registration processes of their products with NAFDAC and other relevant agencies for easy market accessibility.

Another exhibitor, Zainab Bajeh of First Class Refreshments LTD said that SMEs in the country needed government proactive support to survive.

“We have the challenge of gathering raw materials from different states which usually costs a lot of money, but the main challenge is even the fact that Nigerians still don’t believe in locally-made products. They look at food processed and packaged in the country as substandard,” she complained.

Different products manufactured or produced in Nigeria from automobile to agriculture and many other sectors are being showcased at the exhibition which will end on June 19, 2021.

