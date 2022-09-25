FG has no plan to sell Transmission Company of Nigeria, says BPE

All the Federal Government’s documents on privatisation do not envisage selling the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and this informed the decision to put in place a Management Contract, and optimiSe its operations during the 2013 privatisation exercise.

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) stated this in a statement on Sunday while reacting to a publication that plans are in the offing by the Federal Government to sell the TCN.

Reacting to the publication, Ibeh Uzoma Chidi, Head, Public Communications of the BPE said the actions of the Federal Government in the power sector are guided by well-articulated policy documents and extant legislations.

He said: “It would be recalled that the Federal Government had in 2001 approved the Nigerian Electric Power Policy (NEPP) document. The NEPP formed the basis for the enactment of the Nigerian Electricity Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), 2005.

“It would also be recalled that a RoadMap for the Reform of the power sector was issued in 2010. None of these documents envisaged the privatisation of TCN and that was why a Management Contract was put in place to reorganise and optimise the operations of TCN during the 2013 privatisation exercise.

“The Federal Government has not changed its policy nor amended the EPSRA as it relates to TCN.

“The Bureau, therefore, urges electricity sector workers and indeed the general public to ignore completely this false publication.”

The BPE’s spokesman averred that the news of the purported plan to sell TCN is completely false in all its ramifications as the “allegation is a mere fabrication by mischief makers aimed at creating room for another needless strike by electricity workers.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Crisis Hits APC Over Campaign List

IN spite of the facade of unity it has presented to the public and assurance to put the war of attrition that trailed the presidential convention behind it, all is still not well among the power blocs in the ruling All Progressives Congress…

FG has no plan to sell Transmission Company of Nigeria, says BPE

Silence Is My Best Response To PDP Crisis— Saraki

Former senate President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bukola Saraki, has described silence as the most productive approach to the recent developments in the party…





FG has no plan to sell Transmission Company of Nigeria, says BPE