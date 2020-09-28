FG has abandoned Benue, ex-Senate President, Ayu, laments

Former Senate President in the Third Republic, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu on Monday decried the continued marginalisation of Benue State by the Federal Government in the area of infrastructural development.

Dr Ayu expressed this grievance during the commissioning of the reconstructed Ahmadu Bello Way by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Ayu said that notwithstanding that the state is in the opposition, it ought to get its share of good infrastructures as an entity in Nigeria.

“There are several road projects in the state, especially in Gboko. When I was minister for the environment under the Obasanjo government, I tried hard to address the issue of erosion but it was never captured in the budget.

“Most of the roads that pass through the state are Federal Government roads. It is our entitlement to have good roads.

“I call on our National Assembly members to tell the President to fix our roads. It is wrong for the Buhari administration to construct a rail line from Kano to the Niger Republic.

“The money should be channelled to repair of roads in the state. We do not need a rail line to Niger. The allied forces have ganged up against you but do not be distracted. As long as you are doing what the people want and defending us, no one will do anything to you.”

Governor Samuel Ortom also lamented over the raging menace of erosion in Gboko, Otukpo and Ogbadibo local government areas, intimating that a survey has been done with the federal ministry of environment on them.

“I appeal to the President, FG and all APC leaders in the state to beg for the repair of federal roads which are in a very bad state. I condemn the Federal Government’s construction of rail line to the Niger Republic. This fund can be used to reconstruct rail lines especially Makurdi – Kaduna, Port Harcourt – Makurdi and Lagos – Makurdi in the country.

“Of what benefit will the rail line to Niger do to us. The FG should come and salvage federal roads in the state. It is not a crime to have a PDP government in Benue. The roads cannot be used only by PDP people but all. FG should be liberal to all states in the construction of roads,” Ortom stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TRENDING: Why Labour Suspended Strike, Nationwide Protests

The commitment by the Federal Government to increasing the local refining capacity, rehabilitate the four nation’s refineries, and promised delivery of licensed modular and regular ones are at the top of major considerations why the organised labour agreed to suspend the industrial strike and protests scheduled to commence on Monday nationwide.

PHOTOS: PDP Leaders From The North Hold Crucial Talks With Obasanjo, Babangida

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Northern part of the country on Sunday evening held talks with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in what they called an advocacy visit to the former leader.

ICYMI: Trump Paid Only 750 Dollars In Federal Income Tax In 2016 ― NY Times

Donald Trump paid just 750 dollars in federal income tax in 2016, the year he won the US presidential election, the New York Times wrote in an explosive investigative report late Sunday.

TRENDING: Uduaghan Returns To PDP

Former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, officially returns to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).