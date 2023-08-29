The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has inaugurated a primary animal health centre, to tackle animal diseases like anthrax and lassa fever.

The centre, inaugurated at the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, Oyo State, was constructed to provide quality care services for animals and prevent infectious diseases.

While handing the centre over to the college at Ibadan, during the week, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, said the centre was constructed to complement and boost capacity of the college and the state in order to effectively provide quality animal healthcare services for the populace.

Umakhihe, who spoke through the ministry’s Coordinator in Oyo State, Dr Kakulu Florence, said the centre will also provide a level ground for graduates of the college to compete effectively in their chosen career.

He said the handover of the facility to the college was to enhance proper management and utilisation and to ensure its sustainability, adding that the ministry will continue to support the college in order to achieve its aims.

“Please ensure that all proper management procedure is put in place and documented appropriately. Federal Ministry Agriculture and Rural Development is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring an enabling learning and working environment for both the students of the college and workers as well.

“The Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan, as one of the colleges under the coverage of the Ministry has benefited from various infrastructural facilities like other institutions in Nigeria.

“Dear beneficiaries, sustainability of this infrastructure facility should be a collective effort by ensuring that proper management is upheld,” he said.

The Provost of the college, Dr Adekoya Owosibo, in his remarks appreciated the ministry for the construction. He added that the facility would assist the college in effective training of the students in areas of animal health and technology.

Owosibo said the facility would also impact on the immediate community in mitigating diseases affecting animals and other livestock in the state.

He maintained that it will also be beneficial to the lecturers of the college in the area of research.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE